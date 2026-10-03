NaturalShrimp, Inc.: BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc. Issues Shareholder Letter

CEO David Antelo outlines a new path focused on technology validation, smaller facilities and domestic shrimp production.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 2, 2026 / BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc., formerly known as NaturalShrimp Incorporated and currently quoted under the symbol SHMP, today issued the following letter to shareholders from Chief Executive Officer David Antelo.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

I am writing to you for the first time as Chief Executive Officer of BlueFuture Aquatics, formerly known as NaturalShrimp Incorporated and currently quoted under the symbol SHMP. I know this transition follows a difficult period for the company and its shareholders, and I understand why many of you have questions about what comes next. I want to share where this company has been, what we have learned, and where we are going from here.

Effective March 17, 2026, the company's prior officers and directors resigned, and I became Chief Executive Officer and sole director. Their resignations were not the result of any disagreement over the company's operations, policies, or practices. I want to thank the outgoing team for the years they devoted to the company and for their belief in the mission of bringing sustainable aquaculture to the United States. Building a company in an industry this technically demanding is not easy. Their work created valuable experience and lessons that will help guide the chapter ahead.

This company has been working toward domestic shrimp production for more than a decade, and the reason behind that effort is just as relevant today. Shrimp is one of the most popular seafood products in America, yet most of it comes from other countries. We believe more of it can and should be produced here at home, where disease exposure, antibiotic use, water quality, and environmental impact can be better controlled and the production process can be verified. That creates a real opportunity to build a more reliable and transparent domestic supply of shrimp.

Indoor shrimp farming has generally relied on biological filtration, clean water recirculation, or a combination of the two. Biological filtration uses bacteria to convert waste compounds in the water. Clean-water systems use additional treatment equipment to provide greater control over water quality. Both can work, but neither is simple. Biofiltration can cost less to build but requires close biological management. Clean-water systems can provide more control, but they require more equipment and capital. The real challenge has not been proving that shrimp can be grown indoors. It has been proving that it can be done consistently, economically, and at a scale that can be financed.

The mission was sound, but the model was not sustainable. The company's earlier strategy required a large, centralized operation and substantial capital before the economics could be proven. When that was combined with the difficulty and cost of operating these systems, the financing eventually became unsustainable. The company entered receivership in 2024, and its operating assets were later sold in 2025. I know that was a painful chapter, especially for the shareholders who believed in the company and stayed with it. I am not going to ignore what happened, and I am not going to dwell on it. My responsibility is to make sure we learn from it and build a better model around those lessons. Part of that rebuilding is putting the accounting and reporting process in place to make accurate and timely filings the standard going forward.

In addition to the IP licensed from Hydrenesis, BlueFuture plans to file for its own IP protection across several parts of the business. This includes new technology, how the system is run and monitored, and how it can be used in different locations.

A major part of that work is improving how quickly changes in water quality can be identified and addressed. In many traditional aquaculture systems, operators watch the water and respond when something begins moving in the wrong direction. That may be salinity, ammonia, microbial activity, or another condition affecting the shrimp. The challenge is timing. By the time the problem is clear, the shrimp may already be under stress, and the risk of loss has increased.

Our approach is designed to catch changes early and restore water quality quickly. We are developing the monitoring and automation needed to respond as conditions begin moving in the wrong direction, before a small issue becomes a larger one.

But this is about more than water technology. The market is changing. Geopolitical instability, pressure on global food supply chains, and growing concern about where our food comes from are creating more demand for production closer to the consumer. People are starting to question where their food was produced and whether its safety and quality can be verified. We believe that direction points toward smaller, decentralized facilities and ultimately the microfishery model.

That is what we mean by a microfishery: a smaller indoor shrimp farm that's located close to the customer. Each one would use the same technology, operating methods, and monitoring to keep the water stable and make results more consistent. The goal is to replace the large facility model with a network of smaller facilities that can be built and improved one at a time.

The microfishery model keeps production closer to the customer and reduces the logistics involved in delivering fresh shrimp. It also allows us to validate each market as we grow instead of committing to one large facility before we know where the strongest demand is.

BlueFuture will provide the technology and operating tools for each location. We will use real operating data to determine the right stocking density, the level of automation that makes sense, and what must remain consistent from one location to the next. We will then use those lessons to reduce costs and simplify operations.

I have spent more than seventeen years working in water treatment, much of it on humanitarian and disaster response projects. That work taught me that technology only matters if it works in the real world. It also taught me that the right people and clear accountability matter just as much. We are building BlueFuture around those lessons, with a team that understands both the opportunity and the work required to make the company successful.

Most importantly, I want to thank the shareholders who stayed with this company through a very difficult period. I know the receivership and the uncertainty that followed tested your patience and your confidence. I do not take your continued support for granted. We will have to earn that confidence back by being transparent, using capital carefully, and doing what we say we are going to do.

I believe the opportunity ahead of us is significant, but the work comes first. Our focus now is validating the technology, building the right team, and proving the microfishery model. We will keep you informed as we make progress.

Thank you for standing with us. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead BlueFuture, and I look forward to showing you what we can build from here.

Sincerely,

David Antelo

Chief Executive Officer

BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc.

About BlueFuture Aquatics

BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc., formerly NaturalShrimp Incorporated and currently quoted under the symbol SHMP, is developing technology and operating systems for smaller, decentralized indoor aquaculture facilities. The company is focused on water quality control, automation, and validating a repeatable microfishery model for domestic shrimp production.

Investor Relations Contact

David Antelo

Email: david@bluefutureaq.com

Phone: (561) 716-0684

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder letter contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views regarding future events and financial performance of BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc. (formerly NaturalShrimp Incorporated) (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are projections concerning future events or the Company's future performance. In some cases, these statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," "will," "could," or "continue," including the negative of these terms or similar expressions.

These statements include management's current plans, expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's transition to the BlueFuture business model, licensed technology, planned intellectual property filings, technology development and commercialization, financing, market and location validation, and future operations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and its subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors may cause the Company's or its industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: NaturalShrimp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/bluefuture-aquatics-inc.-formerly-naturalshrimp-issues-shareholder-letter-1231838