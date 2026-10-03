Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV:TBIX) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Haider Khan as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. The appointment of Mr. Khan follows the resignation of William Harper as Chief Financial Officer, effective September 30, 2026.

Mr. Khan is a Partner in Advisory Services at Faber LLP and has over 20 years of experience in accounting, financial reporting and advisory services. He holds professional designations including FCCA, ACA and CPA and has experience working with companies in a range of industries, including energy, aviation and telecommunications.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Harper for his contribution to the Company and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX)

TrustBIX is an agricultural technology company providing Gate to Plate solutions to create a world where we trust more, waste less, and reward sustainable practices.

www.TrustBIX.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking information and reflects the Company's present assumptions regarding future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance, and/or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions used by any of the Company's management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's internal projections, expectations, future growth, performance and business prospects and opportunities and are based on information currently available to the Company. Since they relate to the Company's current views with respect to future events, they are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by applicable securities legislation, regulations or policies.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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