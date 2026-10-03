The digital feature gives eligible shoppers an automated response to a private-price request without waiting for a salesperson to review the offer.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2026) - Avi The Jeweler, a South Florida jewelry retailer serving customers across the United States, announced the launch of Make Offer, an online shopping feature designed to bring one of jewelry retail's most familiar conversations - asking about price - into the e-commerce experience.

Avi The Jeweler's Make Offer feature allows online shoppers to submit a private-price request and receive an automated response



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Instead of requiring a shopper to call, visit the store, send a message, or wait for a salesperson to review a request, Make Offer can evaluate an eligible offer through the company's automated offer flow and provide an initial response as part of the online experience.

When an offer meets the system's configured business rules, it can be accepted automatically and the customer can receive the approved private price and continue toward checkout. If an offer does not meet the automated criteria, the customer receives a response and can continue the conversation with a higher offer or, where appropriate, a counter-proposal.

The result is intended to preserve the back-and-forth nature of buying jewelry while reducing the waiting that often comes with traditional price negotiation. Customers can browse participating pieces from a phone or computer, request a private price, receive a decision, and decide whether they want to move forward.

"We wanted the online experience to feel much closer to speaking with us directly, but without making the customer wait for someone in the store to answer every request," said Avraham Daniarov, President and Owner of Avi The Jeweler Inc. "Price is often part of the conversation when someone is buying jewelry. Make Offer lets that conversation begin online and, when the offer qualifies, continue immediately."

The feature reflects a broader effort by Avi The Jeweler to combine traditional jewelry retail service with digital tools that make online shopping more interactive. The company operates a physical retail presence in South Florida while also serving customers throughout the United States through its e-commerce store.

Make Offer is available on selected products where the option appears. The company's online selection includes engagement rings, lab-grown diamond jewelry, custom jewelry, Miami Cuban link pieces, diamond earrings, chains, bracelets, pendants, watches and other fine-jewelry categories.

Avi The Jeweler plans to continue evaluating how customers use the feature as it expands its digital shopping experience. The company said the goal is not to remove the personal element of jewelry buying, but to give customers another way to start the conversation on their own time and receive a useful response without unnecessary delay.

For more information, visit https://avijewels.com.

About Avi The Jeweler

Avi The Jeweler is a Florida jewelry retailer offering fine jewelry through its South Florida retail location and online store. Its selection includes engagement rings, lab-grown diamond jewelry, custom jewelry, Miami Cuban link pieces, chains, bracelets, earrings, pendants, watches and other fine-jewelry categories. The company combines direct customer service with digital tools designed to support jewelry discovery and purchasing online and in person.

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