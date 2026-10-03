Exhibiting at the 30th LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Autumn]

STI-IR Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Higashiosaka, Osaka; Representative Director: Masaki Higuchi), a manufacturer specializing in 360-degree bristle toothbrushes, will exhibit at the 30th LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Autumn], taking place at Tokyo Big Sight from October 7 to 9, 2026

At Booth S5-32, STI-IR will showcase its flagship product, "POPOTAN," a toothbrush featuring bristles arranged around the entire circumference of the brush head. The company will introduce the product's unique structure and potential to buyers, retailers, distributors, and business operators from Japan and overseas, while seeking new sales channels and opportunities for international expansion.

A New Approach to Everyday Oral Care

Unlike conventional toothbrushes, POPOTAN features a 360-degree bristle structure designed to provide a different approach to everyday toothbrushing. STI-IR aims to make oral care easier and more accessible by offering 360-degree bristle toothbrushes as a new choice for people of all ages.

The company's vision is "Contributing to overall health through oral health." STI-IR believes that oral health plays an important role in everyday life, supporting essential activities such as eating and communicating. Through its toothbrushes, the company seeks to encourage greater awareness of oral care and contribute to healthier daily habits.

STI-IR's 360-degree bristle toothbrushes have gained recognition in care and clinical settings in the UK. According to the company, more than 300,000 units are sold annually in the UK's care, medical, and dental settings. Recognition by the National Health Service (NHS) has also contributed to wider adoption.

In addition, the Royal College of Nursing has featured recommendations for 360-degree bristle toothbrushes in its publication Mouth Care during End of Life Care (Keeping the Mouth Clean, Moist and Comfortable).

From Japan to the World

From oral health to overall health, STI-IR will continue to explore the possibilities of 360-degree bristle toothbrushes and expand their reach from Japan to global markets.

Visitor Invitation

Register for your visit using the invitation URL below and receive a ¥1,000 food and café voucher, redeemable at the venue. One voucher is provided per visitor.

Visitor Badge Registration Form

https://www.lifestyle-expo.jp/autumn/ja-jp/register.html?code=1781765310923102-CLX

Exhibition: 30th LIFESTYLE Week TOKYO [Autumn]

Dates: October 7-9, 2026

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, South Exhibition Halls

Booth: S5-32

Company: STI-IR Co., Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260930975035/en/

Contacts:

STI-IR Co., Ltd. (STI-IR)

TEL: +81-6-6730-1712

E-mail: contact@sti-ir.com