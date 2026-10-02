Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.: Perspective Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of [212Pb]VMT01 Data for Presentation at SITC 2026

SEATTLE, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective," the "Company," "we," "us," and "our") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body, today announced that data from the Company's lapemelanotide zapixetar (also known as [²¹²Pb]VMT01) program have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 41st Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs taking place November 4 to 8, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona. SITC plans to release further details for regular abstracts on November 3, 2026.

Presenting Author Abstract Title Presentation Details Matthew Block, Department of Oncology, Mayo Clinic

A phase I/IIa trial of [212Pb]VMT01 MC1R-targeted alpha-particle mono- and combination-therapy with nivolumab in participants with previously treated unresectable or metastatic melanoma Abstract Number: 571

Presentation type: Poster presentation

Date: Friday, Nov. 6, 2026

Location: PCC-North Building-Lower Level-Exhibition Halls

4-5-6



About [²¹²Pb]VMT-01

Perspective designed [212Pb]VMT01 to target and deliver 212Pb to metastatic melanoma tumor sites expressing MC1R, a protein that can be overexpressed in metastatic melanoma tumors.1 The Company is conducting a multi-center, open-label dose escalation, dose expansion study (clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT05655312) in patients with histologically confirmed melanoma and MC1R-positive imaging scans.

Interim analysis with a data cut-off date of March 25, 2026 was presented at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in May 2026. Highlights from the ASCO analysis included the following:

Patients were heavily pre-treated prior to entering trial with a median of 4 prior lines of systemic therapy (including prior checkpoint inhibitors)





One new response was observed early in the 3.0 mCi monotherapy cohort, in addition to a previously reported response, for a total of two responders out of seven treated patients





Six patients (86%) experienced stable disease or partial response out of the seven patients in the 3.0 mCi monotherapy cohort; four patients completed all three treatments with 24 weeks or more of follow-up since their first treatment, and two remained on treatment and in study

[²¹²Pb]VMT01 was well-tolerated with no dose limiting toxicities (DLTs), no discontinuations due to adverse events, and no Grade 4 or Grade 5 treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs)

Eight (30%) patients out of a total of 27 patients treated experienced Grade 3 TEAEs

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. is a radiopharmaceutical development company pioneering advanced treatments for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha-generating isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moieties. The Company is also developing complementary imaging techniques that incorporate the same targeting moieties, which provides the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables visualization of the specific tumor and subsequent treatment, potentially improving efficacy and minimizing toxicity.

The Company is advancing a portfolio of clinical-stage programs in the U.S., including bamzireotide navoxetan (VMT-a-NET, neuroendocrine tumors), lapemelanotide zapixetar (VMT01, melanoma), and PSV359 (solid tumors).

The Company is expanding its regional finished drug product candidate supply network, enabled by its proprietary 224Ra/212Pb generator platform used to manufacture clinical drug product candidates, to support the delivery of patient-ready drug product candidates for clinical trials and, if approved, commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's clinical development plans and the expected timing for the release of additional data from its clinical programs; the Company's regional distribution and manufacturing capabilities; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Known risk factors include that the Company's preclinical development plans and clinical trials may be more costly or take longer to complete than anticipated, or may never be completed, or may not generate results that warrant future development of the tested product candidate; the Company may elect to change its strategy regarding its product candidates and development activities; economic and market conditions may worsen; regulatory agencies may issue decisions that negatively impact the Company's product candidates and clinical development plans; and risks related to the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources for its future operating expenses and capital expenditures. A more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company appears under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts:

Perspective Therapeutics IR:

Annie J. Cheng, CFA

ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com

ENTENTE Network of Companies

Katie Morris, PhD

katiemorris@ententeinc.com

1 Su DG, Djureinovic D, Schoenfeld D, et al. Melanocortin-1 Receptor Expression as a Marker of Progression in Melanoma. JCO Precis Oncol. 2024;8:e2300702. doi:10.1200/PO.23.00702.