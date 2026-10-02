Pasqal Holding SA: Pasqal Appoints Roger L. Chuchen as Head of Investor Relations

PARIS and NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasqal (NASDAQ: PSQL), a global leader in neutral-atom quantum computing, today announced the appointment of Roger L. Chuchen as Head of Investor Relations, as the company expands its commercial operations and global customer base following its Nasdaq listing in August 2026.

In this role, Roger will establish and lead Pasqal's investor relations function, working closely with the company's executive leadership team and Board of Directors to communicate Pasqal's investment thesis, deepen engagement with institutional investors and analysts, and strengthen relationships with shareholders and the broader financial community. He will also oversee investor communications, market intelligence and disclosure-related activities, while helping articulate Pasqal's long-term strategy and differentiated position in the rapidly evolving quantum computing market.

"Roger joins Pasqal at an important time in our evolution as a public company," said Stéphane Rougeot, Chief Financial Officer of Pasqal. "As we scale our commercial operations, advance our technology roadmap and broaden our engagement with the global investment community, his extensive capital markets experience and deep understanding of the technology sector will be highly valuable. His ability to translate complex technologies and business strategies into clear investment narratives will further strengthen our dialogue with investors and analysts."

Roger brings more than 25 years of experience across technology, investment management, equity research and corporate investor relations. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Investor Relations at AudioCodes, where he led the company's investor engagement strategy and communications with the financial community. Earlier in his career, he held senior buy-side and sell-side positions at Citigroup Smith Barney (now Citi Research), Morgan Stanley Investment Management and J. Goldman & Co., L.P.

"Pasqal has established itself as a leading player in quantum computing, with a differentiated technology approach, growing commercial momentum and a clear long-term vision," Roger said. "Becoming a public company creates an important opportunity to engage with a broader global investor base and increase understanding of the progress Pasqal is making across its technology, commercial and strategic priorities. I look forward to building the company's investor relations function, strengthening engagement with investors and analysts, and supporting Pasqal's continued growth."

Contact:

Investors

investors@pasqal.com

Media

pr@pasqal.com

About Pasqal

Pasqal (Nasdaq: PSQL) helps organizations tackle problems that are difficult or impossible to solve with conventional computing methods alone. Founded in 2019 on Nobel Prize-winning research, Pasqal builds and operates neutral-atom quantum computers, delivered with a full software stack, for industry, science, and governments. Pasqal's production-ready systems are available both on-premises and through the cloud, enabling organizations to harness quantum computing without requiring in-house quantum expertise. A single hardware platform supports analog workloads today and is designed to evolve toward fault-tolerant quantum computing in the future.

Headquartered in France with operations globally, Pasqal's quantum computing systems are used by customers across energy, financial services and advanced materials to address complex challenges. Pasqal's customers include Saudi Aramco, Crédit Agricole CIB, LG Electronics and supported by partnerships with NVIDIA and IBM (Pasqal is part of the IBM Quantum Network).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "might," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "could," "plan," "predict," "project," "forecast," "potential," "seem," "seek," "target," "possible," "future," "outlook" or similar terminology or expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future events, including Pasqal's evolution of the areas of its collaboration with the French public authorities and participation in the civil public support programs currently being defined.

These statements are based on current expectations and are not predictions of actual performance. They are provided for illustrative purposes only and must not be relied on as a guarantee, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the control of Pasqal. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and assumptions regarding Pasqal's business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, political, social and business conditions; uncertainty or changes with respect to laws and regulations, including participation in government programs; risks related to Pasqal's indebtedness; the risk from Pasqal pursuing an emerging technology, facing significant technical challenges and the potential that it may not achieve commercialization or market acceptance; Pasqal's reliance on strategic partners and other third parties; Pasqal's ability to maintain, protect and defend its intellectual property rights; and other risks that will be detailed from time to time in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. There may be additional risks that Pasqal does not know or currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Pasqal's expectations, plans and forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. While Pasqal may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Pasqal specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.