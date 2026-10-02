iRhythm Provides Update on Cybersecurity Incident Previously Disclosed in June 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) today provided an update regarding the cybersecurity incident previously disclosed in June 2026. Following completion of the forensic investigation and subsequent review to determine the nature of the impacted data, the company has begun notifying impacted individuals.

As previously disclosed, on or around June 8, 2026, iRhythm detected unauthorized access in certain third-party-hosted business applications. Upon detecting the unauthorized access, iRhythm promptly implemented its incident response plan. As part of the investigation, iRhythm has been working very closely with external cybersecurity professionals experienced in handling these types of incidents. After completing the forensic investigation, iRhythm learned certain data it stores was accessed and downloaded by unauthorized individuals between June 3 and June 8, 2026.

Following the forensic investigation, iRhythm carried out a review to determine the nature of the impacted data. This review concluded the impacted data includes: patient name; patient contact information, including address, email address, and phone number; iRhythm patient account number; iRhythm device serial number; patient insurance number; date of service; and date of birth.

iRhythm has no evidence that any personal information has been or will be used to commit identity theft. However, beginning October 2, 2026, iRhythm began notifying impacted individuals for whom it maintains contact information. Notified individuals have been provided with instructions on best practices to protect their information.

Out of an abundance of caution, those served by iRhythm are encouraged to take steps to protect themselves. This includes protecting themselves against medical identity theft and identity fraud, placing a fraud alert/security freeze on their credit files, obtaining free credit reports, and remaining vigilant in reviewing financial account statements and credit reports for fraudulent or irregular activity on a regular basis.

iRhythm has also established a call center to address questions from impacted individuals. Representatives are available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, excluding major U.S. holidays, at 1-844-770-7175.

As iRhythm previously reported, the company has not identified any impact to our products, our clinical or medical device systems, our connections to customers, our manufacturing and distribution operations, patient safety, or our ability to meet patient needs. In addition, iRhythm does not store or retain individual financial account information or payment card information. The company continues to believe, as previously stated in the Current Report on Form 8-K dated June 15, 2026, that the incident is not reasonably likely to have a material impact on the Company's financial condition or results of operations.

iRhythm is committed to maintaining the privacy and security of personal information in its possession and has taken precautions to safeguard it. iRhythm regularly evaluates and modifies its practices and internal controls to safeguard the security and privacy of the information it maintains and is taking steps to mitigate the risk to individuals impacted by this incident.

Individuals may visit iRhythm's website https://www.irhythmtech.com/us/en/who-we-are/news-events/notice-of-data-event to learn more about the incident and steps they can take to protect their information.

About iRhythm Holdings

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company with a mission to boldly innovate to create trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

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