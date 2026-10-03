Chery Auto: LEPAS Enters Romania: LEPAS L8 PHEV Officially Launches as First Flagship Store Opens

WUHU, China, Oct. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 30, LEPAS, Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, launched the LEPAS L8 PHEV in Romania and opened its first flagship store in Sibiu, giving customers an experience of elegant mobility.

Hedy Yan, LEPAS brand representative, said: "Elegance is both design and a mobility mindset. Through 'Drive Your Elegance', we bring design, tech and comfort to daily travel for Romanian users via the LEPAS L8 PHEV."



Elegance at the Core: A New NEV Mobility Experience

Aiming to become the "Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life," LEPAS is built around three core pillars: Leopard Aesthetics, Exquisite Space and Elegant Technology, bringing elegance to daily life.

Since Q3 this year, the LEPAS L8 PHEV has been progressing through launch and pre-sale stages across Europe, with Romania a key market for the Elegant All-round Premium SUV.

Distinguished by its signature exterior styling, the LEPAS L8 PHEV features a 2,800-mm-wheelbase wrap-around cabin. Its ten-layer Cloud Comfort Lounge Seats deliver ergonomic support, SPA-grade massage, heating, ventilation functions. Over 60 acoustic packages suppress noise, while 540° Panoramic View together with APA and RPA Parking Assistance facilitates driving.

Powered by LEPAS Super Hybrid, it delivers a WLTP combined range of 1,040?km; fuel consumption hits 2.0?L/100?km (6.0?L/100?km with depleted battery). A European-tuned chassis keeps handling stable on complex roads.

Partnering with Materom to Strengthen Local Operations

Backed by Chery Auto's global capabilities, LEPAS partnered with Materom to strengthen its Romanian presence. Materom will deliver vehicle distribution, authorized maintenance and parts support for LEPAS' sales, after-sales and user community work.

LEPAS' first Romanian flagship store is open in Sibiu, offering LEPAS L8 PHEV displays, test-drive bookings, purchase advice and premium-lifestyle experiences.

Materom representative GENERAL MANAGER BACIU RODICA said: "Experiencing a new vehicle goes beyond viewing and test-driving; service counts equally. Working with LEPAS, we leverage our sales, service and parts expertise to integrate elegance into everyday mobility."

LEPAS is moving beyond channel building toward direct customer experiences. With Materom, it will strengthen local sales and service.

LEPAS L8 PHEV debuts at €45,500. The first 100 buyers get launch perks: €3,000 off, two free services and 0.99% financing, for a VAT-inclusive price of €42,500. Test drives are available at Strada Sibiului 71, 557260 ?elimbar; further info and bookings are on LEPAS Romania's official site: https://lepas.ro/purchase/dealers/.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.



About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere," Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.

Media Contact

Company Name: LEPAS International

Contact Person: Vincy wang

E-mail: wangxi23@mychery.com

Company Official Website: https://lepasinternational.com/

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