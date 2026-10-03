Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 03.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Lizenz, über die niemand spricht, und warum Wettbewerber keine bekommen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EAS0 | ISIN: CA82835P1036 | Ticker-Symbol: S9Y
Tradegate
02.10.26 | 20:06
9,342 Euro
-0,66 % -0,062
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVERCORP METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVERCORP METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,3249,41811:07
9,3429,44402.10.
PR Newswire
03.10.2026 01:00 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silvercorp Metals Inc.: Silvercorp Reports 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Trading Symbol: TSX/NYSE American: SVM

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular, both dated August 12, 2026, and the news releases issued on September 22 and September 30, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at Silvercorp's annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") held today. A total of 123,182,474 common shares, representing 55.69% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. The voting results for the election of directors are set out below:


Votes For

Withheld

Director

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Dr. Rui Feng

99,650,180

98.86 %

1,145,865

1.14 %

Paul Simpson

84,431,116

83.76 %

16,364,929

16.24 %

Yikang Liu

89,143,361

88.44 %

11,652,683

11.56 %

Marina Katusa

89,193,578

88.49 %

11,602,466

11.51 %

Ken Robertson

89,620,059

88.91 %

11,175,986

11.09 %

Helen Cai

89,637,726

88.93 %

11,158,319

11.07 %

Amendments to Articles
Shareholders passed a special resolution authorizing the Company to make certain amendments to the Company's Articles in order to align its constating documents with the listing rules governing the listing of securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, as more particularly described in the Information Circular accompanying the Notice of Meeting and the news releases issued on September 22 and September 30, 2026. The special resolution received 96,389,543 votes FOR (95.74%) and 4,287,268 against (4.26%).

Amendments to Share-Based Compensation Plan
Shareholders passed an ordinary resolution authorizing the Company to further amend and restate its amended and restated share based compensation plan. The ordinary resolution received 85,182,202 votes FOR (84.51%) and 15,613,836 (15.49%) against.

Shareholders also re-approved the re-appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. Final results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

About Silvercorp

Silvercorp is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc with a long history of profitability and growth potential. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by 1) focusing on generating free cash flow from long life mines; 2) organic growth through extensive drilling for discovery; 3) ongoing merger and acquisition efforts to unlock value; and 4) long term commitment to responsible mining and ESG. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

For further information

Silvercorp Metals Inc.
Lon Shaver
President
Phone: (604) 669-9397
Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.silvercorpmetals.com

SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.