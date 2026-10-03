Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2026) - As global researchers and industry leaders gathered in Pittsburgh for IROS 2026 (Sep. 27-Oct. 1) to tackle the scaling of Physical AI, PaXini AI took center stage, showcasing its full-stack products from chips to humanoid robots and hosting GEEN 2026 · IROS, the Global Embodied Ecosystem Night. The event was not merely an exchange, but an industry gathering focused on the deployment of embodied intelligence.





IROS 2026 | PaXini Showcases Full-Stack Tactile Strategy for Physical AI



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As a leader in tactile sensing, PaXini has built a full-stack closed loop centered on touch: PIE - Perception, Intelligence, Execution. Perception enables robots to understand the real environment more comprehensively and accurately. Intelligence uses data and experience to move robots from being programmed to adapting and generalizing. Execution, through powerful actuators and dexterous end-effectors, allows robots to complete complex tasks. These three layers drive one another and form PaXini's infrastructure capability for the Physical AI era.

At IROS, PaXini presented this loop through its full product stack: custom chips, multi-dimensional tactile sensors, data-collection gloves, dexterous hands, and humanoid robots.

On perception, the PX6AX series tactile sensors were shown alongside Joint Torque Sensors, 6-Axis Force/Torque Sensors, foot tactile sensors, and full-body electronic skin, illustrating how robots gain complete contact awareness and state awareness.

For data, Data Collection Glove captures tactile, visual, and joint-angle signals simultaneously, providing high-quality physical data for model training.

On execution, tactile dexterous hands and humanoid robots with natively integrated tactile sensors bring perception and intelligence into real manipulation.

During the conference, PaXini hosted GEEN 2026 · IROS, the Global Embodied Ecosystem Night, gathering nearly 200 leading global scholars, industry leaders, and investors. Held in Pittsburgh, a major robotics innovation hub, the event marked PaXini's second GEEN following WRC 2026 in Beijing. It offered participants a forum spanning academia and industry-to review technical routes, assess the pace of industrialization, and build consensus around tactile infrastructure, data standards, and academia-industry collaboration. The evening featured roundtable discussions bringing together representatives from universities, research institutes, startups, and capital, helping forge connections that are difficult to make on a busy conference floor. Conversations continued late into the evening, reflecting a shared recognition that the next phase of embodied intelligence depends on closer links between research, capital, and deployment. A gathering where candid exchange replaced formal presentations, the event became one of the most intellectually dense gatherings at IROS.

Meanwhile, the PaXini Global Horizons (PGH) program continues to connect global research forces. It targets frontier embodied intelligence research and translation, providing funding in the hundreds of millions, full-stack products, and large-scale data resources. Launched only two months ago, it has received responses from more than 100 top universities and research institutions, with over 50 research projects initiated. At IROS, a research team from the Institute of Automation of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CASIA), led by Prof. Long CHENG and Xinpan MENG, PhD, had a paper accepted. Using PaXini's PX6AX GEN3 as its sole physical tactile data source for sub-millimeter precision assembly, the system achieved a 67% insertion success rate under 0.05 mm clearance while reducing maximum interaction force by 60% and torque by 44%, demonstrating the practical value of tactile information in high-precision operations.

From sensing the world, to understanding it, to acting upon it, PaXini is accelerating the deployment of embodied intelligence through its PIE full-stack capabilities. The company also invites global industry partners, research institutions, and universities to join PGH, to expand the boundaries of embodied technology and build an open ecosystem for Physical AI.

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