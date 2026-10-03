New to The Street Show 774 Premieres Tonight on Bloomberg Television, Debuting Southeast Asia Distribution and Featuring Glint, American Fusion, SyncMeOn and T-REX Acquisition Corp.

Spendable physical gold, fusion energy, AI-powered restaurant procurement and digital-infrastructure growth lead the first broadcast to reach audiences across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2026 / New to The Street, the financial-media platform for public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs, today announced that Show 774 will premiere tonight at 6:30 p.m. ET on Bloomberg Television. The episode marks a milestone for the program: it is the first New to The Street broadcast distributed across Southeast Asia, which adds reach to approximately 68 million households. Viewers in the United States, Latin America and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) will also see the show.

Show 774 features executive interviews with Jason Cozens of Glint (glintpay.com); Brent Nelson Executive Chairman of American Fusion Inc. (OTCQB:AMFN); Aleksandr Muravev of Total Sync Network Inc., creator of SyncMeOn; and David McPhail, Chief Executive Officer of T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA).

After the broadcast, every segment will be distributed across New to The Street's YouTube ecosystem of approximately 6.5 million combined subscribers, spanning the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels.

"Tonight, for the first time, a New to The Street broadcast reaches four regions, from New York to Singapore, in a single half hour," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "With Southeast Asia joining the United States, Latin America and MENA, the companies on this show are telling their stories to one of the largest global business audiences we have ever assembled. Gold you can spend, fusion energy, smarter restaurant supply chains and the infrastructure behind digital assets are exactly the kinds of stories investors around the world want to hear."

Inside Show 774

Glint: Spendable Physical Gold for U.S. Customers

Glint CEO Jason Cozens discusses the fintech's expanding U.S. presence and its new Brink's vaulting option in Miami. U.S. customers can now choose Brink's Miami or Brink's Zurich for newly purchased gold and silver. Cozens explains how Glint differs from a gold ETF: customers get direct, allocated ownership of physical metal that they can spend through the Glint app and Glint Mastercard. He also discusses how state legislation in Florida and other states is reshaping the role of gold and silver as money.

American Fusion (OTCQB:AMFN): The Texatron Fusion Engine and the Power Demands of the AI Era

Chief Executive Officer Brent Nelson gives an update on the company's Texatron Fusion Engine, an aneutronic fusion platform designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications. Nelson discusses the company's growing intellectual-property portfolio, which now includes 151 pending U.S. patent applications after 21 new filings. He also covers ongoing Texatron testing and validation, plans for a dedicated company-controlled testing facility, and preparations for a potential uplisting from OTCQB to a national securities exchange, as outlined in the company's September 22, 2026 corporate update.

SyncMeOn (Total Sync Network Inc.): Bringing Price Transparency to Restaurant Procurement

Co-Founder Aleksandr Muravev introduces SyncMeOn, an open marketplace and software platform that connects restaurants with food suppliers in real time. Muravev explains how operators can compare what they currently pay against available market pricing, find new supplier opportunities and connect directly with suppliers in a more transparent procurement environment. He also outlines the company's growth plans following its media partnership with New to The Street.

T-REX Acquisition Corp. (OTCQB:TRXA): Vertically Integrated Digital-Asset Infrastructure

Chief Executive Officer David McPhail presents T-REX's vertically integrated digital-asset business, which spans proprietary Bitcoin mining, data-center hosting and co-location services through its Orofino, Idaho facility, crypto-mining container fabrication and mining-management software.

Southeast Asia Launch

Beginning tonight, October 3, 2026, New to The Street's weekly Bloomberg Television distribution expands into Southeast Asia, adding reach to approximately 68 million households. Together with its U.S., Latin America and MENA carriage, New to The Street now delivers featured companies to business audiences across four global regions every week.

How to Watch

Bloomberg Television: Tonight, Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET (United States, Latin America and MENA), with Southeast Asia distribution beginning with this episode

Tonight, Saturday, October 3, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. ET (United States, Latin America and MENA), with Southeast Asia distribution beginning with this episode New to The Street TV on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV

youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV NewsOut on YouTube: youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel

Now Booking Q1 2027

New to The Street is booking public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies preparing to enter the public markets for its Q1 2027 global television and digital programming lineup.

Booking contact:

John Battenfield

John@NewtoTheStreet.com

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street is a sponsored and syndicated business television platform serving public companies, emerging-growth businesses and companies aspiring to enter the public markets. Co-founded and led by CEO Vince Caruso, New to The Street combines weekly Bloomberg Television broadcasts across the United States, Latin America, MENA and Southeast Asia with long-form executive interviews, television commercials, earned media, social-media distribution, NewsOut video press-release coverage, accredited-investor events and premium outdoor advertising, including Times Square billboards. Its YouTube ecosystem, including the New to The Street TV and NewsOut channels, reaches approximately 6.5 million combined subscribers.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

www.NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/new-to-the-street-show-774-premieres-tonight-on-bloomberg-television-1232485