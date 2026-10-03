PriceLabs inc: PriceLabs Launches Athena, a Proactive AI Revenue Analyst for Short-Term Rental Revenue Management, Ahead of VRMA 2026

Athena runs deterministic revenue management agents, scheduled routines and user-defined skills inside PriceLabs, and changes nothing until the user accepts

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2026 / PriceLabs , a leading revenue management platform for short and mid-term accommodations and hotels that prices more than 700,000 listings every day, today launched Athena , an AI revenue analyst for vacation rental and short-term rental businesses, ahead of VRMA '26 in Nashville (October 4-6).

Athena is proactive: a chatbot waits for a question, while Athena works in the background. Athena runs revenue management and dynamic pricing analysis on every listing, flags what needs attention and explains why, then recommends actions the user can accept, review or reject. Nothing changes until the user says yes.

Athena's foundation rests on the data science and revenue management expertise PriceLabs has built since 2014. Athena is built natively into PriceLabs, and her agents are developed by the PriceLabs team and run deterministic logic, so users get reliable and consistent analysis. Athena applies that analysis to each user's own account: their listings, goals and notes.

Key capabilities include:

Agents: Athena's agents are built on PriceLabs' revenue management expertise. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, they run deterministic logic, so the same data produces the same analysis every time and the risk of hallucination is reduced. Agents available in the beta include Portfolio Health Check, Underperforming Listings Scanner and Fast-Filling Dates Alert.

Athena's agents are built on PriceLabs' revenue management expertise. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, they run deterministic logic, so the same data produces the same analysis every time and the risk of hallucination is reduced. Agents available in the beta include Portfolio Health Check, Underperforming Listings Scanner and Fast-Filling Dates Alert. Routines: Routines run agents or skills on a predefined schedule and flag anomalies automatically. Several routines are preconfigured in every account. For example, a routine can flag a listing that is nearly fully booked but priced well below its market, a sign it may be leaving revenue on the table.

Routines run agents or skills on a predefined schedule and flag anomalies automatically. Several routines are preconfigured in every account. For example, a routine can flag a listing that is nearly fully booked but priced well below its market, a sign it may be leaving revenue on the table. Skills: Users teach Athena, in plain language, how they want to evaluate their account, and run those skills whenever they want.

Users teach Athena, in plain language, how they want to evaluate their account, and run those skills whenever they want. Chat: Users ask Athena questions in natural language. Answers are generated from Athena's logic, her agents and the PriceLabs MCP server.

Users ask Athena questions in natural language. Answers are generated from Athena's logic, her agents and the PriceLabs MCP server. Personalization: Users tell Athena their goals and how they want their answers. Athena also reads their listing notes and retains context from past interactions.

General-purpose AI tools depend on the user's prompts, reach PriceLabs data through MCP, and require the user to build any recurring automation. Athena's routines work out of the box and flag issues without being asked.

Users stay in control. Recommendations appear in the user's PriceLabs account and by email, each with the evidence behind it and three options: Accept, Review or Reject. On Accept, Athena makes the change in PriceLabs; on Reject, nothing changes. Every run and every change is logged, with who accepted it.

"We started PriceLabs with the vision of providing easy-to-use pricing and revenue management tools to small businesses," said Anurag Verma, co-founder of PriceLabs. "Over the years, we've refined our algorithm, built deep datasets and added controls to manage revenue. Today, we're taking another leap by introducing Athena, an AI revenue analyst. With this launch, we want to make revenue management a lot easier."

Availability

Athena is free during the beta, and PriceLabs is adding capabilities throughout the beta. PriceLabs customers can request free early access at https://forms.gle/V6h86vLoz3Xxg16s5 . New users can start a free trial at pricelabs.co. VRMA '26 attendees can see Athena at PriceLabs booth 521. More information is available at hello.pricelabs.co/athena.

About Athena

Athena is an AI revenue analyst for short-term rental and hotel dynamic pricing and revenue management, built into PriceLabs. Athena runs deterministic revenue management agents, scheduled routines and user-defined skills on each user's own portfolio, and recommends pricing and revenue actions that the user can accept, review, or reject. Nothing changes until the user accepts. Learn more at hello.pricelabs.co/athena.

About PriceLabs

PriceLabs is a revenue management platform designed for all short and mid-term accommodations, from vacation rentals to hotels, campgrounds, aparthotels, and serviced apartments. Since 2014, PriceLabs has helped property managers optimize their pricing strategies using AI-driven automation, market data insights, and flexible customization. PriceLabs currently prices over 700,000 listings globally. Learn more at pricelabs.co.

Media contact

press@pricelabs.co

SOURCE: PriceLabs inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/pricelabs-launches-athena-a-proactive-ai-revenue-analyst-for-short-term-rental-revenue-manag-1230509