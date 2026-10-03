Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 Brings Malaysia's Cultures to Life Through Colours of Parade

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 3, 2026 / Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 reaches its cultural highlight tonight with the Colours of Parade at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, bringing together 1,500 dancers and cultural performers from across Malaysia in a large-scale vibrant celebration of the nation's diverse heritage and traditions.

Colours of Parade is the key highlight of the 12-day Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026, organised by Tourism Malaysia from 23 September to 4 October 2026. Held across IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA, the festival brings Malaysian arts and culture together with motorsport-inspired attractions and interactive experiences for the Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 (VM2026-2027) campaign.

The event was graced by YBhg. Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Chief Secretary to the Government and YB Tuan Chiew Choon Man, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture. Also in attendance were YBhg. Dato' Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; YBhg. Dato' Rahimi Ismail, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Youth and Sports; YBrs. Tuan Chua Choon Hwa, Deputy Secretary-General (Tourism) of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; YBhg. Datuk Manoharan Periasamy, Chairman of Tourism Malaysia; and YBhg. Dato' Lee Yeow Chor, Group Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of IOI Corporation Berhad.

As the festival's cultural centrepiece, Colours of Parade presents a spectacle of performances representing the Northern, Central, Southern and East Coast regions, alongside Sabah and Sarawak. Through traditional music, dance, colourful costumes, and artistic expressions, the parade celebrates each region's unique heritage while highlighting the unity that binds Malaysians together.

The parade will also feature performances by the Orang Asli, Chinese, Indian, Sikh and Siamese communities, complemented by dynamic Nusantara percussion and brass band performances. The parade culminates in the grand Citrawarna and VM2026-2027, creating one of the largest cultural celebrations of the festival.

Beyond Colours of Parade, the festival offers visitors a broader experience of Malaysian culture through live performances, traditional arts and crafts, interactive cultural activities, and motorsport-inspired experiences. At IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Colours of Speed offers racing-inspired attractions and interactive activities, while Colours of Art & Culture features 14 interactive stations showcasing traditional crafts, heritage arts, and live cultural demonstrations.

The festival also extends to KLIA Terminal 1 and Sama-Sama Hotel KLIA, bringing elements of Malaysian culture directly to international travellers and hotel guests. Across the three locations, visitors can discover Malaysia's heritage integrated into different stages of their travel journey.

As Malaysia builds momentum for VM2026-2027, Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 highlights the important role of public-private collaboration between tourism, hospitality, cultural, and other stakeholders in strengthening the country's tourism appeal. In addition, this supports the momentum of 28.8 million international visitors between January and August 2026, which represents a 1.8 per cent increase from 28.2 million in the same period last year. It also boost the momentum of 151.6 million domestic visitors recorded in the first half of 2026, marking a 5.6 per cent increase from 143.5 million recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

The festival concludes on 4 October 2026, with a special Lamborghini Activation at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, featuring approximately 100 Lamborghini vehicles. Together with the cultural showcases and motorsport-inspired attractions, the finale reflects the festival's unique concept of bringing culture and speed together while reinforcing Malaysia's position as a sports-focused tourism destination.

-END-

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 (VM2026-2027) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website www.tourism.gov.my and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mohd Akbal Setia

Deputy Director General (Promotions) &

Head of Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 Secretariat

akbalsetia@tourism.gov.my

Norshariza Mohd Saad

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Division

norshariza@tourism.gov.my

Triven Marketing Group, for Tourism Malaysia

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/citrawarna-speed-festival-2026-brings-malaysias-cultures-to-life-through-colours-of-parade-1232486