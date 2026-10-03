June is announcing its pet grooming software with a focus on easier daily operations, easier-to-reach support, and a subscription price that stays the same for as long as a shop stays subscribed.

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2026) - June, software for independent grooming shops in the United States and Canada, is committing to keep each shop's subscription price the same for as long as the shop stays subscribed. The commitment applies to the price a shop starts with, and June is month to month with no contract, so shops can cancel at any time. Founder Mriganka Bhuyan built the policy around feedback he has heard from groomers, who he says often raise price changes, messaging fees, support access and contract length when discussing their current software. One shop owner recently told Bhuyan she wanted to switch to June but could not because of her current contract. "I never want a groomer to stay with June because leaving costs too much. I want them to stay because it's good," said Bhuyan.

June Announces Pet Grooming Software to Simplify Booking and Client Communication

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An appointment is only one part of a grooming shop's day. Owners also have to respond to clients, adjust plans when schedules change and keep work moving between visits. June approaches appointment scheduling as part of that wider routine. Bhuyan says the same attention should extend beyond the screen: when a shop asks for help, it should be able to reach the person building the product.

"Groomers handle biters, matted doodles and no shows all day. The software should be the easy part," said Bhuyan, founder of June. He says he answers support emails himself and treats questions from shops as a way to see what needs simplifying. That direct exchange is central to his aim for June: building software that earns a shop's continued use.

Bhuyan has spent a decade in the pet business and taught himself to code after years working on the product side of technology. He says grooming shops can submit new feature requests and ideas and vote on each other's ideas, and the most popular ideas shape what gets built next, connecting their daily experience to June's development decisions. The company also says it moves shop data from previous software at no charge. Those practices reflect Bhuyan's view that fair treatment shapes what happens when a shop needs help or wants something changed.

As June develops, Bhuyan intends to keep shop feedback close to the decisions about what comes next. The test will be whether that direct relationship remains useful as more grooming shops bring their own routines to the software. For June, the longer-term story is whether online booking and the work around it can continue to reflect what groomers say they need, alongside the personal support Bhuyan considers essential.

About June

June makes pet grooming software for independent grooming shops in the United States and Canada. Founded by Mriganka Bhuyan, groomers use June to manage appointments and online booking, send automatic appointment texts, and keep client and pet records.

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