LinkDaddy LLC reports that Cloudflare recorded 1.52 million requests from identified AI crawlers accessing public AI Verified content over a rolling seven-day period, including activity associated with OpenAI, Meta, Amazon, Apple, Anthropic, Microsoft, Perplexity and Google.

Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2026) - LinkDaddy LLC reported that Cloudflare recorded 1.52 million requests from identified AI crawlers accessing public AI Verified content during a rolling seven-day period.





LinkDaddy Reports 1.52M AI Crawler Requests to AI Verified Registry



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AI Verified is a public business identity registry operated by LinkDaddy LLC. The registry organizes publicly available business information into readable business profiles and structured records designed to help people and software understand which websites, registrations, licences and other supporting sources relate to a business.

The measured activity came from crawler networks associated with several major technology companies. During the seven-day period, Cloudflare recorded 707,862 requests associated with OpenAI, 391,137 with Meta, 302,471 with Amazon, 77,867 with Apple, 11,539 with Anthropic, 10,097 with Microsoft, 9,696 with Perplexity and 9,185 with Google.

Together, those figures total 1,519,854 crawler requests, which AI Verified displays as 1.52 million on its live activity panel.

The activity panel appears on the AI Verified website and updates automatically. It is intended to show measured crawler access to public AI Verified content rather than imply downstream use by any AI provider.

"AI Verified was built around a simple problem: business information is often spread across websites, registrations, profiles and other public sources," said Anthony Peacock, founder of LinkDaddy LLC. "The registry brings those identity signals together into one public business profile and a structured record that software can read."

LinkDaddy said the crawler data is significant because AI Verified was designed specifically to make public business identity information easier for both people and automated systems to access. The company said the traffic demonstrates that automated systems are actively requesting public registry content at scale.

However, LinkDaddy also stressed that crawler requests should not be interpreted as evidence that an AI provider recommended, cited, endorsed or ranked AI Verified or any business listed in the registry. A crawler request only shows that an identified automated crawler accessed content.

AI Verified does not publish consumer ratings or rank businesses. A business appearing in the registry does not mean that the business is recommended, highly rated, safe or trustworthy. The service records and organizes business identity information and supporting sources.

The registry uses a tiered identity model. Bronze provides a free public business identity assembled from public information. Silver records a website connection to that identity. Gold allows a business owner to build a fuller identity by adding relevant supporting business records and provides expanded activity information.

Each public profile is intended to answer a basic identity question: which public information belongs to this business? Supporting material can include a business website, registration information, licences or credentials where relevant, established business profiles, trademarks, memberships, publications and other public records.

AI Verified also publishes structured versions of business identity records for software systems. LinkDaddy said the human-readable and machine-readable formats are intended to describe the same underlying business identity rather than create separate records for different audiences.

The company said the recent crawler activity does not change how AI Verified describes its role. AI providers independently decide which sources they crawl, retrieve, cite or use in generated responses.

AI Verified is also distinct from "verified AI" as a general technical concept and from AI Verify, the AI governance testing framework associated with Singapore. AI Verified is a business identity registry.

LinkDaddy said it will continue publishing measured crawler activity so businesses and observers can see how automated systems are accessing the registry over time.

More information is available at aiverified.io.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317274