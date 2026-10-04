Citrawarna 2026: Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 Brings The Roar of 100 Lamborghinis from Putrajaya to Sepang

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / October 4, 2026 / Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 brought "Konvoi Eksklusif Lamborghini 2026" to life today, in collaboration with Lamborghini Owners Malaysia (LOM). The 100-car Lamborghini convoy formed part of the wider Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 organised in conjunction with the Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 (VM2026-2027) campaign.

The convoy was flagged off from IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, at 12 noon before proceeding along the coordinated route to the Sepang International Circuit (SIC), Selangor, where the vehicles were displayed in an open-air exhibition for members of the public, motorsport enthusiasts, and international visitors to witness.

The flag-off ceremony was officiated by YBrs. Tuan Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim, Political Secretary to the Minister of Finance, alongside YBhg. Dato' Shaharuddin Abu Sohot, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture. This reflects the government's continued support for private-sector-led initiatives that promote Malaysia as a premier destination for luxury lifestyle and automotive tourism.

The event also welcomed distinguished guests, including Mr Mohd Akbal Setia, Deputy Director General (Promotions) and Head of Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 Secretariat; Mr Roslan Rosdi,President of LOM; a representative from IOI Properties; and Ms Angela Mak, representing YES Travel & Holidays.

Held under the themes "Art, Culture, Speed, Together" and "Malaysia Moves Together", the Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 brings together motoring culture, entertainment and national tourism promotion in a single celebratory platform at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, thereby reinforcing Malaysia's position as a dynamic and modern destination for international travellers through social media and digital platform coverage.

Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026 will further encourage stronger travel demand among travellers from around the world during VM2026-2027, complementing the existing record of 28.8 million international travellers between January and August 2026. This represents a 1.8 per cent increase from 28.2 million international travellers recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

Through strong public-private partnerships for Citrawarna Speed Festival 2026, this will ensure economic spillover benefits for the hospitality, food and beverage, and retail sectors around Putrajaya and Sepang. Consequently, this further strengthens Malaysia's tourism sector's position as a key catalyst for our nation's economic growth.

This is reflected in the Tourism Satellite Account 2025, with a 15.9 per cent contribution by the national tourism industry to Malaysia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), amounting to RM323.0 billion in Gross Value Added of Tourism Industries (GVATI).

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About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 (VM2026-2027) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website www.tourism.gov.my and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Lamborghini Owners Malaysia

Lamborghini Owners Malaysia (LOM) is a registered association of Lamborghini vehicle owners and automotive enthusiasts in Malaysia. Beyondits shared passion for high-performance automotive culture, LOM is active in community and lifestyle initiatives and is committed to positioning Malaysia as a leading destination for luxury automotive and lifestyle tourism.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mohd Akbal Setia

Deputy Director General (Promotions) &

Head of Visit Malaysia 2026-2027 Secretariat

akbalsetia@tourism.gov.my

Norshariza Mohd Saad

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Division

norshariza@tourism.gov.my

Triven Marketing Group, for Tourism Malaysia

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citrawarna 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/citrawarna-speed-festival-2026-brings-the-roar-of-100-lamborghinis-from-putrajaya-to-sepang-1232539