Regulatory News:

Following the completion of the sale of its Brazilian operations, emeis (Paris:EMEIS) has finalized the divestment of all its operating activities in Latin America, for a total amount of approximately €111m1. This transaction marks an important milestone in the Group's strategic repositioning towards its core European markets, while further strengthening its financial structure.

In 2024, the Group launched a disposal plan aimed at progressively disposing all of its operations in the region through a series of transactions.

As a reminder, the Group previously operated in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, and Chile2, with nearly 1,500 beds across 15 facilities as of the end of 20233

With this latest disposal, the Group has completed the divestment of all its operating activities in the region. To date, land plots remain in Mexico and Colombia and their disposal is at an advanced stage, with the related transactions expected to be secured by the end of the year4

Given the non-material EBITDA contribution of this scope as of the end of 20255, this disposal is immediately accretive and further improves the Group's balance sheet, while supporting its continued deleveraging trajectory6

Overall, all transactions within the scope of the Latin American divestment plan, including the remaining land plots currently being disposed of, represent an enterprise value of approximately €132m7, of which nearly 40% had already been received by the end of 2025.

1 Excluding the land plots in Colombia and Mexico that are currently being divested

2 As a minority investor

3 Data on the Group's scope of consolidation (excluding Chile, in which the Group held a minority interest)

4 For an expected amount of approximately €20 million

5 Negative EBITDAR for the entire region of -€1.5m in 2025

6 The entire region was reclassified in accordance with IFRS 5 (non-current assets held for sale) in the half-year financial statements as of the end of June 2026

7 Including land plots yet to be sold as of this date

About emeis

With nearly 84,600 experts and professionals in the fields of health, care and support for the frail, emeis was present at end 2025 in 19 countries and covers five business lines: Mental health clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, homecare services and residences.

Every year, emeis welcomes nearly 290,000 residents, patients and beneficiaries. emeis is committed to meeting one of the major challenges facing our society: the growing number of people made vulnerable by accidents, old age and mental illness.

In June 2025, emeis became a mission-driven company, incorporating four commitments in its Articles of Association: striving to change the way one looks at the most vulnerables and those close to them, to ensure they are truly included; contributing to the fair recognition and attractiveness of our care professions; making care for the most vulnerable a major contribution to local social cohesion; and innovating to foster a planet-friendly care that respects living things

emeis, 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF and MACSF Epargne Retraite, is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261004847030/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts

Isabelle Herrier Naufle

Director of Media Relations Online Reputation

07 70 29 53 74

Isabelle.herrier@emeis.com

Investor Relations

Samuel HENRY-DIESBACH

Director of Investor Relations and Capital Markets

samuel.henry-diesbach@emeis.com

IMAGE 7

Charlotte LE BARBIER

+33 6 78 37 27 60

clebarbier@image7.fr