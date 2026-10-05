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WKN: A2P22Y | ISIN: FR0013506730 | Ticker-Symbol: VACD
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 07:37
17,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,79017,88008:02
17,82017,85008:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 07:34 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ISABELLE QUÉMÉNEUR IS APPOINTED AS GROUP CHIEF DIGITAL AND INFORMATION OFFICER OF VALLOUREC AND JOINS THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

ISABELLE QUÉMÉNEUR IS APPOINTED AS GROUP
CHIEF DIGITAL AND INFORMATION OFFICER OF VALLOUREC
AND JOINS THE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

Meudon (France), October 5, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium tubular solutions, announces today the appointment of Isabelle Quéméneur as Group Chief Digital and Information Officer. She joins the Executive Committee and assumes her new role as of October 5th, 2026. Isabelle Quéméneur was previously Group Chief Technical Officer (CTO) at Danone.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Vallourec, stated: "I am delighted to welcome Isabelle Quéméneur to our Executive Committee. Her rich and diverse career, combined with her deep understanding of industrial and commercial challenges across global markets, gives her valuable expertise to drive the future development of our digital ecosystem and IT capabilities. In a rapidly evolving technology landscape shaped by cybersecurity challenges and the rise of artificial intelligence, our digital transformation must address two priorities: creating value for our customers and helping modernize the way our teams work."

Isabelle Quéméneur Biography
Isabelle Quéméneur began her career in 1997. She went on to hold several global positions at major international companies in Paris and New York, including Société Générale, AXA and Sanofi. Since March 2023, she has served as Danone's Chief Technology Officer. Aged 53, Isabelle Quéméneur holds an engineering degree from ESME-Sudria and an MBA from NEOMA Business School.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations:
Connor Lynagh
Tel: +1 (713) 409-7842
connor.lynagh@vallourec.com

Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0 805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

Press relations: Taddeo
Romain Grie`re
Tel: +33 (0)7 86 53 17 29 romain.griere@taddeo.fr

Nicolas Escoulan
Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74 nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment

  • PR _IQ_V4

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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