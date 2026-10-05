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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 07:46 Uhr
100 Leser
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Asko Appliances AB: ASKO Brings Air Frying Into the Oven and Launches New Campaign with Lluís de la Riva

LIDKÖPING, Sweden, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASKO is launching a new culinary campaign together with chef Lluís de la Riva, highlighting one of today's most talked-about cooking techniques: air frying. Through a series of recipes, demonstrations and inspiring content, the campaign showcases how home cooks can achieve crisp, flavourful results using the Air Fry function built into ASKO Celsius ovens.

ASKO Air Fry tray

At the heart of the campaign is a shared appreciation for precision, simplicity and carefully crafted food experiences. Known for his contemporary approach to cooking, Lluís de la Riva explores how the Celsius oven's Air Fry function can be used across a wide variety of ingredients, from crisp vegetables and golden potato dishes to chicken, fish and everyday family meals.

ASKO Air Fry function

Unlike standalone countertop appliances, the Air Fry function is fully integrated into the ASKO Celsius oven. Combined with ASKO's dedicated Air Fry tray, designed to promote airflow around the food, it helps create evenly browned and crispy surfaces while offering the versatility of a multifunction oven.

Air Fry function ASKO Celsius Ovens

"The campaign is about inspiring people to get more from their oven," says ASKO. "Together with Lluís de la Riva, we want to demonstrate how precision cooking technology can make everyday meals both easier and more enjoyable."

The Air Fry function is part of ASKO's broader Celsius oven philosophy, combining precision engineering, intuitive usability and Scandinavian design. Selected models also feature ASKO's 5-in-1 Combi Oven technology, bringing together steam, microwave and hot air cooking methods within a single appliance.

ASKO Air Fry for vegetables

With this new collaboration, ASKO continues to connect premium appliances with authentic culinary experiences, helping consumers discover new ways to cook, create and enjoy food at home.

Built on care. Perfected by detail.

About ASKO

ASKO is rooted in Scandinavian design values of simplicity, durability and functionality. Today, it creates premium kitchen and laundry appliances that unite precision engineering with timeless design, built to endure and thoughtfully enhance everyday living.

For more information, visit www.asko.com or contact press@asko.com.

Photo accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/12ca3873-1758-4630-ae9b-4bfe43307885

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55dad31e-5d85-4e87-8e5f-8623e9579b91

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d47faef3-dc91-4031-87b4-393126b7bc8f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8f719e8-4143-4f02-aa83-49680518e69d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a14a7a4-83d0-49bf-a655-b5b46efe1d41

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9a59079-44bf-4f3c-ae99-0d9a8a1ab64a


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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