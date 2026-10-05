Rising utility rates, volatile natural gas prices, and multi-year interconnection queues are pushing commercial and industrial (C&I) energy consumers to reevaluate how they procure power. While traditional grid reliance exposes companies to unpredictable marginal generation costs and expanding transmission fees, onsite clean energy solutions offer a direct path toward cost certainty and operational resilience. To explore how businesses are navigating these grid constraints and capital requirements, pv magazine USA spoke with Mary Beth Mandanas, chief executive officer of Onyx Renewables. In this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...