Over the next few months, competition will take care of cost parity sooner rather than later and prices in the United States are likely to eventually resemble those in Europe's more mature plug-in solar market. Utah became the first US state to pass legislation allowing portable solar generation devices in May 2025. Maryland, Maine, Colorado, Connecticut, Vermont, Virginia, New Hampshire have since followed. Several others are also in the process of legislating, with California, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey at advanced stages. Renters, farm workers and any homeowner conscious of their ...

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