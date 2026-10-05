Financial information platform Finimize has announced a strategic partnership with CVC Income Growth, a closed-ended investment company, to deepen understanding amongst UK retail investors of income investing, credit and the opportunities available through investment trusts.

The partnership will focus on bringing educational content to Finimize's community of more than 1.2 million modern retail investors building awareness, consideration and understanding.

Connecting CVC Income Growth with modern investors

Finimize's community is highly engaged and experienced, with 50% of its members having more than five years of investing experience and 79% investing across multiple asset classes.

However, confidence gaps remain around risk, timing and complexity, particularly in credit sector focused investment trusts.

Through the partnership, Finimize and CVC IG will enable its community to explore some of the key themes shaping income investing and credit, helping investors understand the role these areas can play within a broader investment portfolio.

"Modern investors are informed, active and increasingly looking beyond the traditional investment landscape," said Carl Hazeley, CEO, Finimize

"Our partnership with CVC Income Growth allows us to bring new expertise and perspective to a community that is actively looking for ways to understand and navigate increasingly volatile markets."

Robert Kirkby, Chair of the Board atCVC Income Growth, said:"Income and credit can play an important role in a diversified portfolio, but they are areas that many investors are less familiar with. We're pleased to partner with Finimize to make these concepts more accessible and help investors understand the potential opportunities and risks."

About Finimize

Finimize is the research partner for modern investors. With over 1 million engaged members, it is one of the largest retail investor communities globally. Finimize for Business enables more than 350 financial institutions to provide trusted content and insight that drives engagement, revenue, and retention.

About CVC Income Growth

CVC Income and Growth is a London-listed, closed-ended investment company holding a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans and bonds issued by large, international businesses companies with revenues in the billions and customers spread across many countries and industries. It combines a balance of performing credit, where returns come mainly from interest income, with an equal opportunistic allocation, and around four-fifths of the portfolio pays a floating rate.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261004979795/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Nicole Green

nicole@fortuneandgreen.co.uk