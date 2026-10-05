DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company 05-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that from 22 March 2021, the Standard TR-1 Form should be completed and submitted to the FCA via our Electronic Submission System (ESS) in relation to notifications of voting rights held in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK regulated markets. Holders of voting rights in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK prescribed markets such as AIM market, can continue to use this form to send their notifications to those issuers. Alternatively, if they wish they can register on ESS to be able to notify to us, produce a TR-1 Form via ESS and submit the downloaded version to issuers with shares admitted to trading on prescribed markets. More information on how to submit a TR-1 Form via ESS is available here

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which Coinsilium Group Limited (LEI: voting rights are attached ii: 213800YP3S25YH3GQV31) 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer X 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name Adam Fletcher City and country of registered office (if applicable) Not applicable (natural person) 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name Not applicable City and country of registered office (if applicable) Not applicable 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 02/10/2026 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02/10/2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total % of voting rights attached through financial of both Total number of voting to shares (total of 8. A) instruments in % rights held in issuer (total of 8.B 1 + (8.A + (8.A + 8.B) vii 8.B 2) 8.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 3.05% 0% 3.05% 14,993,190 reached Position of previous notification (if N/A N/A N/A N/A applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if possible) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary shares of no par 14,993,190 0 3.05% 0% value, ISIN VGG225641015 SUBTOTAL 8. A 14,993,190 3.05% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Number of voting rights that may be acquired Exercise/ if the instrument is Type of financial instrument Expiration Conversion % of voting date x Period xi rights exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Physical or cash Expiration Exercise/ % of voting Type of financial instrument date x Conversion Number of voting rights rights Period xi Settlement xii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the X (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv Total of both if % of voting rights if it equals or is % of voting rights through financial instruments it equals or is Name xv higher than the notifiable threshold if it equals or is higher than the notifiable higher than the threshold notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Percentage calculated using 491,624,495 ordinary shares in issue, as stated in the Company's Total Voting Rights announcement of 27 February 2026 and its August 2026 investor presentation. The notifying person's holding was previously below the 3% notification threshold (approximately 13,000,000 shares); this notification reflects an increase through 3% following a purchase of shares on 02/10/2026. Contact: Adam Fletcher, tel. 07956 858697, email adamdfletcher@outlook.com. Place of completion United Kingdom Date of completion 02/10/2026

Notes

i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

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October 05, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)