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WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 09:16
0,032 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0320,04509:33
Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
239 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company 
05-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
Please note that from 22 March 2021, the Standard TR-1 Form should be completed and submitted to the FCA via our 
Electronic Submission System (ESS) in relation to notifications of voting rights held in issuers whose shares are 
admitted to trading on UK regulated markets. 

Holders of voting rights in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on UK prescribed markets such as AIM market, 
can continue to use this form to send their notifications to those issuers. Alternatively, if they wish they can 
register on ESS to be able to notify to us, produce a TR-1 Form via ESS and submit the downloaded version to issuers 
with shares admitted to trading on  prescribed markets. 

More information on how to submit a TR-1 Form via ESS is available here

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) 
i 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which   Coinsilium Group Limited (LEI: 
voting rights are attached ii:                            213800YP3S25YH3GQV31) 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
 
Non-UK issuer                                           X 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                            X 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments                          
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights                            
 
Other (please specify) iii:                                      
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv 
 
Name                                         Adam Fletcher 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                Not applicable (natural person) 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v 
 
Name                                         Not applicable 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                Not applicable 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:              02/10/2026 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                    02/10/2026 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                                 % of voting rights  Total 
                   % of voting rights attached through financial  of both Total number of voting 
                    to shares (total of 8. A)  instruments     in %  rights held in issuer 
                                 (total of 8.B 1 +  (8.A + (8.A + 8.B) vii 
                             8.B 2)        8.B) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or    3.05%            0%          3.05%  14,993,190 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification (if 
                 N/A             N/A         N/A   N/A 
applicable) 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
                Number of voting rights ix  % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
                Direct     Indirect   Direct                   Indirect 
 
 
ISIN code (if possible) 
                (DTR5.1)     (DTR5.2.1)  (DTR5.1)                  (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
Ordinary shares of no par    14,993,190   0       3.05%                   0% 
value, ISIN VGG225641015 

SUBTOTAL 8. A          14,993,190          3.05% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) 
 
                              Number of voting rights that may be acquired 
                      Exercise/    if the instrument is 
Type of financial instrument  Expiration Conversion                          % of voting 
                date x   Period xi                        rights 
 
                          exercised/converted. 

                       SUBTOTAL 8. B 1                          

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) 
 
                            Physical or 
                            cash 
               Expiration  Exercise/                          % of voting 
Type of financial instrument date x    Conversion      Number of voting rights      rights 
                      Period xi 
                        Settlement 
                          xii 

                              SUBTOTAL                       
                            8.B.2 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
 
applicable box with an "X") 
 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity 
and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the     X 
(underlying) issuer xiii 
 
 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or     
legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv 
 
 
                                                    Total of both if 
       % of voting rights if it equals or is  % of voting rights through financial instruments it equals or is 
Name xv    higher than the notifiable threshold  if it equals or is higher than the notifiable  higher than the 
                           threshold                    notifiable 
                                                threshold 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
 
Name of the proxy holder                 
 
The number and % of voting rights held          
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held    

11. Additional information xvi 
 
Percentage calculated using 491,624,495 ordinary shares in issue, as stated in the Company's Total Voting Rights 
announcement of 27 February 2026 and its August 2026 investor presentation. The notifying person's holding was 
previously below the 3% notification threshold (approximately 13,000,000 shares); this notification reflects an 
increase through 3% following a purchase of shares on 02/10/2026. Contact: Adam Fletcher, tel. 07956 858697, email 
adamdfletcher@outlook.com. 
Place of completion     United Kingdom 
 
Date of completion     02/10/2026

Notes

i Please note this form should be read jointly with the applicable Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules Chapter 5 (DTR5) available on the following link: https://www.handbook.fca.org.uk/handbook/DTR/5/?view=chapter

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October 05, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

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