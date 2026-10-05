DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 05-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 28^th September 2026 to Friday 2^nd October 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. Date of Ordinary shares Volume weighted Lowest price Highest price purchase purchased Average Price Paid paid (GBp) paid (GBp) (GBp) 28/09/2026 50,000 675.7552 666.5 677.0 29/09/2026 50,000 683.9063 679.5 688.5 30/09/2026 50,000 693.6639 690.5 698.0 01/10/2026 50,000 676.6279 671.0 689.5 02/10/2026 40,000 673.2878 667.0 677.5

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,169,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,876,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 28/09/2026 22414 677.00 16:25:26 00082998560TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 519 675.00 12:20:48 00082984355TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1111 673.50 11:49:21 00082983090TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 575 672.50 11:26:20 00082982547TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1421 674.00 11:16:50 00082982268TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1039 675.00 11:16:35 00082982265TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 2492 675.00 11:15:50 00082982251TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1121 675.00 11:15:48 00082982208TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1156 675.00 11:15:48 00082982209TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1177 675.00 11:15:48 00082982210TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 1019 675.00 11:15:48 00082982211TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 15000 675.00 10:15:06 00082979513TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 114 675.00 10:10:24 00082979250TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 424 672.00 08:38:04 00082973864TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 48 672.00 08:38:04 00082973862TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 367 672.00 08:38:04 00082973863TRLO0 XLON 28/09/2026 3 666.50 08:17:29 00082972089TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 422 686.50 16:19:05 00083027435TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 698 686.50 16:18:16 00083027399TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 609 688.00 16:13:44 00083027067TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 636 688.00 16:12:32 00083026949TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 139 688.50 15:59:54 00083026157TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 535 688.50 15:59:54 00083026156TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1166 686.00 15:49:27 00083025350TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1140 683.50 15:37:34 00083024557TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 956 685.00 15:24:37 00083023701TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1124 685.50 15:23:35 00083023623TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 698 683.50 15:04:12 00083021956TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 439 683.50 15:04:12 00083021955TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 966 683.50 14:58:26 00083021586TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1145 684.00 14:57:25 00083021524TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 999 685.00 14:44:56 00083020692TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 946 685.50 14:43:35 00083020586TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1050 682.00 14:32:36 00083019387TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 972 683.00 14:32:20 00083019364TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 482 683.50 14:30:11 00083019101TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 486 683.50 14:30:11 00083019100TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1042 682.50 14:04:41 00083017417TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 310 683.50 13:53:29 00083016742TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1081 684.50 13:48:59 00083016600TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 651 683.50 13:36:31 00083016207TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 955 684.50 13:36:30 00083016198TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 948 685.50 13:18:24 00083015364TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 957 685.50 13:11:00 00083015021TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 109 684.00 13:04:17 00083014682TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 88 684.00 13:03:58 00083014679TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 123 684.00 13:03:58 00083014678TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1006 684.00 13:03:57 00083014677TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1179 685.00 12:50:23 00083014192TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1174 685.00 12:33:25 00083012567TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 972 685.00 12:29:55 00083012455TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1166 685.00 12:29:09 00083012423TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 972 686.00 12:29:05 00083012421TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1047 684.00 12:25:41 00083012259TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1137 682.50 11:50:14 00083010100TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1031 683.00 11:35:18 00083009491TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1011 683.00 11:35:18 00083009490TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1178 683.00 11:35:18 00083009489TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1037 683.00 11:35:18 00083009488TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1125 683.00 10:58:03 00083008098TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 675 683.00 10:58:03 00083008097TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 421 683.00 10:58:03 00083008096TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 834 683.00 10:58:03 00083008095TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 166 683.00 10:52:58 00083007783TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1112 683.00 10:03:23 00083005594TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1001 683.00 09:52:34 00083005099TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1054 683.00 09:52:34 00083005098TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1099 679.50 09:16:21 00083003393TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 951 682.00 09:08:15 00083003131TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 2546 683.00 09:04:38 00083003002TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 398 683.00 09:04:38 00083003003TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 739 683.00 09:04:38 00083003004TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 982 683.00 09:04:38 00083003005TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 953 683.00 09:04:38 00083003006TRLO0 XLON 29/09/2026 1162 683.00 09:04:38 00083003007TRLO0 XLON 30/09/2026 307 695.50 16:19:49 00083053761TRLO0 XLON 30/09/2026 115 694.00 16:16:48 00083053609TRLO0 XLON 30/09/2026 1123 694.00 16:12:48 00083053436TRLO0 XLON 30/09/2026 993 694.00 16:06:29 00083052824TRLO0 XLON

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October 05, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)