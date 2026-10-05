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Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 08:33 Uhr
227 Leser
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Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
05-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 28^th September 2026 to Friday 2^nd October 
2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on 
behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in 
the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 30 July 2026. 
  
Date of    Ordinary shares  Volume weighted    Lowest price Highest price 
purchase   purchased     Average Price Paid   paid (GBp)  paid (GBp) 
                (GBp) 
28/09/2026             50,000 675.7552        666.5    677.0 
29/09/2026             50,000 683.9063        679.5    688.5 
30/09/2026             50,000 693.6639        690.5    698.0 
01/10/2026             50,000 676.6279        671.0    689.5 
02/10/2026             40,000 673.2878        667.0    677.5

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,169,781 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,876,669.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Transaction  Time of      Transaction   Trading 
Date     Number of ordinary  price (GBp)  transaction  (UK reference number venue 
       shares purchased          Time) 
28/09/2026  22414        677.00     16:25:26     00082998560TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  519         675.00     12:20:48     00082984355TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  1111         673.50     11:49:21     00082983090TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  575         672.50     11:26:20     00082982547TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  1421         674.00     11:16:50     00082982268TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  1039         675.00     11:16:35     00082982265TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  2492         675.00     11:15:50     00082982251TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  1121         675.00     11:15:48     00082982208TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  1156         675.00     11:15:48     00082982209TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  1177         675.00     11:15:48     00082982210TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  1019         675.00     11:15:48     00082982211TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  15000        675.00     10:15:06     00082979513TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  114         675.00     10:10:24     00082979250TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  424         672.00     08:38:04     00082973864TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  48          672.00     08:38:04     00082973862TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  367         672.00     08:38:04     00082973863TRLO0 XLON 
28/09/2026  3          666.50     08:17:29     00082972089TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  422         686.50     16:19:05     00083027435TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  698         686.50     16:18:16     00083027399TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  609         688.00     16:13:44     00083027067TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  636         688.00     16:12:32     00083026949TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  139         688.50     15:59:54     00083026157TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  535         688.50     15:59:54     00083026156TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1166         686.00     15:49:27     00083025350TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1140         683.50     15:37:34     00083024557TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  956         685.00     15:24:37     00083023701TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1124         685.50     15:23:35     00083023623TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  698         683.50     15:04:12     00083021956TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  439         683.50     15:04:12     00083021955TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  966         683.50     14:58:26     00083021586TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1145         684.00     14:57:25     00083021524TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  999         685.00     14:44:56     00083020692TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  946         685.50     14:43:35     00083020586TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1050         682.00     14:32:36     00083019387TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  972         683.00     14:32:20     00083019364TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  482         683.50     14:30:11     00083019101TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  486         683.50     14:30:11     00083019100TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1042         682.50     14:04:41     00083017417TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  310         683.50     13:53:29     00083016742TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1081         684.50     13:48:59     00083016600TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  651         683.50     13:36:31     00083016207TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  955         684.50     13:36:30     00083016198TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  948         685.50     13:18:24     00083015364TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  957         685.50     13:11:00     00083015021TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  109         684.00     13:04:17     00083014682TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  88          684.00     13:03:58     00083014679TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  123         684.00     13:03:58     00083014678TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1006         684.00     13:03:57     00083014677TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1179         685.00     12:50:23     00083014192TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1174         685.00     12:33:25     00083012567TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  972         685.00     12:29:55     00083012455TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1166         685.00     12:29:09     00083012423TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  972         686.00     12:29:05     00083012421TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1047         684.00     12:25:41     00083012259TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1137         682.50     11:50:14     00083010100TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1031         683.00     11:35:18     00083009491TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1011         683.00     11:35:18     00083009490TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1178         683.00     11:35:18     00083009489TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1037         683.00     11:35:18     00083009488TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1125         683.00     10:58:03     00083008098TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  675         683.00     10:58:03     00083008097TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  421         683.00     10:58:03     00083008096TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  834         683.00     10:58:03     00083008095TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  166         683.00     10:52:58     00083007783TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1112         683.00     10:03:23     00083005594TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1001         683.00     09:52:34     00083005099TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1054         683.00     09:52:34     00083005098TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1099         679.50     09:16:21     00083003393TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  951         682.00     09:08:15     00083003131TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  2546         683.00     09:04:38     00083003002TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  398         683.00     09:04:38     00083003003TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  739         683.00     09:04:38     00083003004TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  982         683.00     09:04:38     00083003005TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  953         683.00     09:04:38     00083003006TRLO0 XLON 
29/09/2026  1162         683.00     09:04:38     00083003007TRLO0 XLON 
30/09/2026  307         695.50     16:19:49     00083053761TRLO0 XLON 
30/09/2026  115         694.00     16:16:48     00083053609TRLO0 XLON 
30/09/2026  1123         694.00     16:12:48     00083053436TRLO0 XLON 
30/09/2026  993         694.00     16:06:29     00083052824TRLO0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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