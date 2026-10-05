Waaree Power, a unit of India-based PV manufacturer Waaree Energy, has commenced commercial production on a new solar inverter manufacturing line with an annual capacity of 1.1 GW at its facility in Sarodhi, Valsad, Gujarat. The expansion takes Waaree Power's total string inverter manufacturing capacity to 4.15 GW. The capacity addition is part of Waaree's broader strategy to build an integrated solar energy solutions business offering PV modules, inverters, battery energy storage systems (BESS) and other components, while expanding its ability to serve utility-scale and distributed solar projects. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...