Cymulate Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Indian Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Advancing Continuous Security Validation

The recognition highlights Cymulate's competitive strategy, continuous innovation, and customer-centric approach to strengthening cyber resilience across complex enterprise environments.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan pleased to announce that Cymulate has received the 2026 Indian Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the breach and attack simulation industry for its outstanding achievements in continuous security validation, platform innovation, and customer impact. The recognition highlights Cymulate's leadership in advancing proactive cybersecurity strategies, strengthening enterprise cyber resilience, and helping organizations validate the effectiveness of their security controls in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Cymulate excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its strategic initiatives with evolving enterprise cybersecurity requirements while executing with innovation, consistency, and scale.

"The Cymulate platform differentiates itself through one of the industry's broadest attack libraries, covering a wide range of tactics, techniques, and procedures across email security, endpoint security, data protection, cloud environments, and other critical domains. Its rapid deployment enables organizations to begin simulations quickly, accelerating time to value and helping security teams identify configuration weaknesses and prioritize remediation without lengthy implementation cycles," said Rajarshi Dhar, Associate Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy that centers on continuous security validation and threat exposure management, Cymulate has played an important role in advancing the breach and attack simulation market in India. The company introduced continuous attack simulation to enterprises at a time when penetration testing and red teaming were the primary approaches to offensive security assessment, helping establish a better understanding of the value of continuously validating deployed security controls.

Innovation remains central to Cymulate's approach. Its threat exposure validation platform enables organizations to simulate real-world cyberattacks, assess the effectiveness of security controls, identify vulnerabilities, and prioritize remediation efforts. With broad attack coverage across email, endpoints, data protection, cloud environments, infrastructure, and other critical domains, the platform provides enterprises with objective evidence of their cyber resilience across increasingly interconnected IT and eligible OT environments.

Cymulate's commitment to customer success strengthens its position in the Indian cybersecurity market. Through a combination of local expertise, a growing partner ecosystem, technical workshops, knowledge transfer, and continuous operational support, the company helps customers progressively expand their validation capabilities as their cybersecurity priorities evolve. Its modular architecture enables organizations to strengthen coverage over time without replacing existing security infrastructure, while integrations with enterprise cybersecurity platforms support more efficient remediation workflows and informed security decision-making.

A customer-centric approach has contributed to customer retention exceeding 90%, according to the company, while its platform has demonstrated measurable operational value across complex enterprise environments. By enabling organizations to continuously validate newly disclosed vulnerabilities and emerging attack techniques, Cymulate helps security teams move beyond point-in-time assessments toward a more proactive and evidence-based approach to cyber resilience.

Frost & Sullivan commends Cymulate for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, continuous innovation, and market responsiveness. Through its comprehensive attack coverage, rapid deployment capabilities, ecosystem integrations, and focus on long-term customer outcomes, the company is helping shape the future of the breach and attack simulation industry and continuous security validation.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning and customer value. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation, strategic excellence, and sustained growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About Cymulate

Cymulate is the leader in proactive, AI-powered security that continuously proves, prioritizes and adapts against real attacker behavior - before incidents occur. More than 1,000 enterprise security teams rely on Cymulate for autonomous threat validation and cyber defense engineering. Founded and led by experienced red teamers who know that testing alone does not deliver better security, Cymulate goes beyond threat validation to build threat- and exposure-informed cyber defenses. For more information, visit www.cymulate.com.

Media Contact:

Niraj Soni

E: nirajs@cymulate.com

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