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ZI

WKN: 363526 | ISIN: ZM0000000037 | Ticker-Symbol:
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AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 09:03 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC - Restoration

DJ ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC - Restoration 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC - Restoration 
05-Oct-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
05/10/2026, 07:30 
 
RESTORATION 
 
ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores the securities set out below to the Official List effective from  
05/10/2026, 07:30: 
Security Description           Listing Category                      ISIN 
 
'B' Ordinary Shares of ZMK10 each; fully Equity shares (international commercial companies secondary ZM0000000037   --  
paid                   listing)

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: REN 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 445343 
EQS News ID:  2409770 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2409770&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.