Elements 360, Elements Weather, and Elements Protect give organizations purpose-built applications for every environmental risk decision, helping them plan earlier, respond faster, and protect people, infrastructure, and operations when conditions threaten.

AEM, the essential source for environmental insights, today announced the expansion of its Elements application suite with Elements Weather and Elements Protect ahead of Meteorological Technology World Expo 2026.

Together with Elements 360, the three applications give organizations one connected suite for environmental intelligence, spanning enterprise-wide collaboration, forecast-driven planning, and real-time safety response. The expanded suite reflects AEM's commitment to collaborative resilience, empowering organizations to make faster, more coordinated decisions to reduce risk and strengthen preparedness.

Organizations managing environmental risk often rely on disconnected tools and data sources to support planning, collaboration, and real-time response. That inconsistency creates blind spots, slows coordination, and makes it harder to act when rapidly changing conditions threaten people, assets, or operations. With Elements 360, Elements Weather, and Elements Protect now available together, customers can address that full range of needs from one connected platform.

A Growing Suite for Every Decision

Elements 360, Elements Weather, and Elements Protect are each built on the AEM Elements Resiliency Platform, powered by AEM's proprietary sensor networks, global environmental data, expert meteorological services, and AI-driven intelligence.

Elements Weather is a forecast-driven operational intelligence application that combines monitoring, alerting, and expert forecasting so teams can plan for weather impacts hours to days ahead. Available globally for operations spanning multiple sites or large territories, Elements Weather pairs 24/7/365 meteorological consultation with tailored outlooks to help organizations plan earlier and reduce weather-related disruption.

Elements Protect is a real-time outdoor safety application that delivers lightning, heat stress, and severe weather alerting when a safety threat is imminent for a specific location. Built on industry-leading lightning detection from the Earth Networks Total Lightning Network, it gives organizations the situational awareness to act immediately and protect people on-site.

Elements 360 is an enterprise multi-hazard resilience application for organizations managing risk across environmental threats. From flash flooding and wildfire to potential impacts on critical infrastructure, it brings data from AEM's proprietary networks, customer-owned sensors, and third-party feeds into one shared operating picture, enabling collaborative response across departments and agencies.

"When environmental hazards threaten people or operations, teams need timely and trusted intelligence they can act on immediately," said Mark D. Miller, Chief Commercial Officer at AEM. "Elements 360, Elements Weather, and Elements Protect bring our sensor networks, forecasting, meteorologists, and platform intelligence together so customers can see risks earlier, align faster, and respond with confidence."

All three applications share the same underlying platform but are designed to be adopted independently. Customers can start with the application that addresses their most pressing need and expand across the suite as their operations and risk profile grow in scale or complexity.

Availability

Elements 360, Elements Weather, and Elements Protect are available now within the AEM Elements Resiliency Platform. Customers also have access to AEM's expert services across the platform, including dedicated support, professional services for solution design, field services for hardware installation and maintenance, and 24/7/365 meteorological services. Organizations can learn more or request a consultation at https://aem.eco.

About AEM

AEM is combining global technology leaders to empower communities and organizations to survive and thrive in the face of escalating environmental risks. By deploying intelligent sensing networks, operating a secure and scalable data management infrastructure, and delivering high-value analytics through a suite of end-user applications, AEM serves as the essential source for environmental insights. These technologies enable positive outcomes, helping reduce environmental impact and creating a safer world. For more information, visit https://aem.eco.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Anuj Agrawal

anuj.agrawal@aem.eco