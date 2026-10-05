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TG

WKN: A0HNKY | ISIN: EE3100004466 | Ticker-Symbol: T5N
Frankfurt
05.10.26 | 08:11
0,622 Euro
-0,16 % -0,001
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINK GRUPP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6300,65709:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 08:06 Uhr
34 Leser
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AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for September and the Third Quarter of 2026

In September 2026, AS Tallink Grupp transported 405,069 passengers, representing a 4.5% increase compared to September 2025. The number of cargo units increased by 10.0% to 23,386 units, while the number of passenger vehicles increased by 0.1% to 56,010 units compared to the same period a year ago.

In the third quarter of the year (July-September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1,816,174 passengers, representing a 2.8% increase compared to the same period in 2025. The number of transported cargo units increased by 7.8% to 64,980 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 1.1% to 249,100 units compared to the same period a year ago.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle volumes for September 2026 and the third quarter of the year were as follows:

Sept 2026Sept 2025ChangeQ3 2026Q3 2025Change
Passengers405,069387,4824.5%1,816,1741,766,3352.8%
Estonia - Finland281,012261,5307.4%1,183,7601,166,2781.5%
Finland - Sweden92,46488,9334.0%458,650435,7705.3%
Estonia - Sweden31,59337,019-14.7%173,764164,2875.8%
Cargo Units23,38621,26910.0%64,98060,3067.8%
Estonia - Finland18,35015,33819.6%51,46744,38815.9%
Finland - Sweden3,5782,88224.1%9,5107,89120.5%
Estonia - Sweden1,4583,049-52.2%4,0038,027-50.1%
Passenger Vehicles56,01055,9730.1%249,100251,751-1.1%
Estonia - Finland48,94548,9470.0%203,274208,228-2.4%
Finland - Sweden5,3464,81711.0%32,51230,1078.0%
Estonia - Sweden1,7192,209-22.2%13,31413,416-0.8%

ESTONIA - FINLAND
The third quarter results for the Estonia-Finland route reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

FINLAND - SWEDEN
The third quarter results for the Finland-Sweden routes reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm route (the cruise ferries Silja Serenade and Silja Symphony) and the Turku-Stockholm route (the cruise ferry Baltic Princess). The cruise ferry Baltic Princess did not operate the Turku-Stockholm route for two days in September due to scheduled maintenance works.

ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The third quarter results for the Estonia-Sweden route reflect the operations of the cruise ferries Baltic Queen and Romantika on the Tallinn-Stockholm route, with Romantika operating on the route in July and for three days in August.

A year ago, the Estonia-Sweden routes were operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen on the Tallinn-Stockholm route and Superfast IX on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route. Following the commencement of the charter agreement for the passenger vessel Superfast IX on 1 May 2026, operations on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route have been ceased.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail anneli.simm@tallink.ee
Phone: +372 5615 7170


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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