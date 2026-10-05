Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886785 | ISIN: DK0015250344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AM
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 09:26
2,230 Euro
+2,11 % +0,046
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2202,22409:42
2,2202,22409:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 08:12 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alm. Brand A/S upgrades its 2026 outlook

Following a favourable Q3 2026 performance, Alm. Brand A/S upgrades its outlook for 2026. The upgrade is driven by a low level of major claims and weather claims as well as run-off gains. The Q3 improvement in the underlying claims ratio y-o-y was relatively low compared to the first half of 2026.

The full-year guidance for the insurance service result is increased by DKK 250 million to DKK 1.5-1.6 billion, excluding run-offs in Q4 2026, from the previously guided range of DKK 1.2-1.4 billion.

The guidance for the expense ratio remains unchanged at around 17%, while the combined ratio is now expected to be 86.5-87.5, compared to the previously guided range of 88-90.

The investment result is expected to be DKK 150 million, compared with the previous expectation of DKK 250 million. The development is driven by the increase in interest rates.

Consequently, Alm. Brand A/S now expects to report a pre-tax profit before other income and expenses of DKK 1.65-1.75 billion for 2026. Other income and expenses, including amortisation of intangible assets, are expected to remain unchanged at a total expense of approximately DKK 0.5 billion.

Alm. Brand A/S will report its full Q3 2026 results on 28 October 2026.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Press:

Head of Communications and Media Relations
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt
Mobile no. +45 2052 3883


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.