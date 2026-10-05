VIVI Cap Smart transforms injectable medication protection into a connected health-data layer, enabling patients, caregivers and digital-health platforms to capture medication-use, temperature and adherence signals.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (OTCQB: TMPTF) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical technology company transforming the storage, protection and management of temperature-sensitive medications, is pleased to announce that its VIVI Cap Smart platform now supports connectivity with Apple Health and Google Fit, advancing the Company's strategy to make injectable medication use visible within leading health and wellness ecosystems.

VIVI Cap Smart is TempraMed's connected temperature-protection device for insulin pens, GLP-1 therapies and other injectable medications. The product combines TempraMed's validated passive thermal-shield technology with digital capabilities designed to help patients monitor medication exposure, track injections, receive reminders and share medication-use information with caregivers, healthcare professionals and remote patient management systems.

Management believes this connectivity represents an important strategic milestone for TempraMed as the healthcare market shifts toward home-based care, wearable devices, AI-enabled health platforms and patient-generated health data. While today's wearable and health platforms commonly track activity, heart rate, glucose, sleep, app engagement and health records, injectable medication use remains a major missing signal. VIVI Cap Smart is designed to close this gap by capturing medication-use and temperature-integrity data from the injectable therapies patients use every day.

Highlights

Connects injectable medication use to leading health platforms: VIVI Cap Smart connectivity with Apple Health and Google Fit is designed to allow patients to include injection-related information alongside broader personal health data.

Creates a new data layer for injectables: The platform helps capture injection activity, medication reminders, temperature exposure and adherence-related signals from insulin, GLP-1 and other injectable medication use.

Supports home-care and remote monitoring models: VIVI Cap Smart is designed to enable better visibility for patients, family members, caregivers and healthcare professionals as more chronic therapies move from clinics into the home.

Pen-agnostic and platform-ready: Unlike smart-pen solutions tied to a single drug manufacturer or device format, VIVI Cap Smart is designed to work across multiple pen brands and therapy categories while adding temperature protection.

Positions TempraMed for strategic partnerships: The Company believes injectable medication data is increasingly relevant to wearable, digital-health, AI, pharma, medical-device and payer platforms seeking new clinical signals and better patient engagement.

Supports recurring digital-health revenue: VIVI Cap Smart is built around a connected-device and subscription model, creating the potential for software-enabled revenue in addition to hardware sales.

The Missing Signal in Digital Health: Injectable Medication Use

Hundreds of millions of patients worldwide now use injectable medications for diabetes, weight management, autoimmune conditions, fertility, allergies and other chronic or acute conditions1. At the same time, wearable devices and health platforms are becoming central to how patients and healthcare providers monitor health trends, adherence and outcomes.

Despite this momentum, injectable medication behavior remains largely disconnected from the digital-health ecosystem. Wearables may track vital signs and biosensor data, but they generally do not know whether a patient actually used an injectable medication, when the injection occurred, or whether the medication was exposed to damaging temperatures before use.

VIVI Cap Smart was developed to address that gap. The platform is designed to provide a universal injectable-therapy layer that combines:

Temperature protection for in-use medications;

Automatic injection-event capture;

Medication reminders;

App connectivity;

Voice dose recognition and manual dose entry;

Real-time alerts and data analytics; and

Integration potential for remote patient monitoring and health platforms.

"VIVI Cap Smart is about much more than protecting medication from heat and cold, it turns the injectable medication into a connected data point. For patients, that means better reminders, more confidence and better visibility. For caregivers and clinicians, it means access to information that is usually missing. For digital-health platforms, it adds one of the most important clinical signals they do not currently capture: injectable medication use," said Ron Nagar, Chief Executive Officer of TempraMed. "Apple Health, Google Fit and other health platforms are becoming the operating systems of personal health, Our vision is that every injectable medication-whether insulin, GLP-1 therapy, biologic, epinephrine or other critical medication-should be both temperature protected and digitally visible. VIVI Cap Smart is pen agnostic, and designed to make that possible without requiring drug manufacturers, device makers or platforms to build a new solution for each pen or medication format."

VIVI Cap Smart provides a practical way to connect injectable medication behavior to these ecosystems, while also solving the real-world challenge of medication temperature exposure. VIVI Cap Smart is strategically relevant to the next generation of health platforms because it brings a new layer of patient-generated data into the ecosystem.This creates a differentiated opportunity for TempraMed across several partner categories:

Wearable and health platforms , which can add injectable medication behavior to existing health data streams;

Pharmaceutical companies , which can better support patients using insulin, GLP-1 therapies, biologics and other injectables;

Medical-device companies , which can strengthen connected-care offerings around injection therapy;

Payors and health systems , which can support adherence, reduce waste and improve real-world visibility; and

Remote patient monitoring platforms, which can incorporate medication-use signals into care-management workflows.

Making Every Injection Device Connected and Temperature Protected

TempraMed's long-term strategy is to make every injection device connected and temperature protected. VIVI Cap Smart represents a key step in that strategy by combining the Company's patented thermal-shield platform with smart connectivity and health-data integration.

The Company's broader smart platform roadmap includes connected solutions for insulin pens, GLP-1 therapies, epinephrine auto-injectors, vials, biologics and multi-medication storage formats.

Management believes this approach positions TempraMed as a potential enabling technology layer for the rapidly expanding market of injectable therapies, home care, digital health, wearables and AI-driven health platforms.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global medical-device company with a portfolio of innovative, temperature-controlled medication-storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered thermal-insulation devices that operate continuously without batteries or external power. Its commercial product portfolio includes VIVI Cap, VIVI Cap Smart, VIVI Epi, and VIVI Med. TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime.

Cautionary Statements

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE'S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "should," "strategy," "future," "potential," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's VIVI Cap Smart platform, its connectivity with Apple Health and Google Fit, the expected benefits of such connectivity, the Company's strategy to integrate injectable medication data into digital-health platforms, future partnerships, recurring digital-health revenue, market adoption, patient engagement, remote patient monitoring opportunities, and the Company's broader connected-product roadmap.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, among others, changes in customer demand, timing of product development and commercialization, technical integration risks, third-party platform requirements, regulatory developments, data-privacy requirements, market acceptance, competitive factors, availability of financing, supply-chain constraints and general economic and business conditions.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

1 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/injectable-drug-delivery-market-150.html

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