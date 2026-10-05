Dura Sverige AB: Dura Completes Acquisitions Of Psi Services Ab And Ktv Group Øst As

Dura has signed agreements for and completed the acquisitions of PSI Services AB in Gothenburg and KTV Group Øst AS in Oslo. Signing and completion took place simultaneously on 30 September 2026.

PSI Services AB was founded in Gothenburg in 2013 and provides roof and facade cleaning as well as graffiti removal to property companies and housing associations in the Gothenburg region.



KTV Group Øst AS is currently a franchisee of KTV Group and provides drone-based cleaning and surface treatment of roofs and facades in the Oslo region.

The acquisitions are in line with Dura's strategy of growing within critical property maintenance and recurring services. Further information regarding the acquisitions will be presented in the Group's interim report for the third quarter.

"We are pleased to welcome PSI Services and KTV Group Øst to Dura. Both companies have strong customer relationships and fit well with our strategy," says Niclas Winberg, CEO of Dura.

A warm welcome to Dura!

For more information, please contact:

Niclas Winberg

CEO

niclas@duragroup.se

+46 73 578 50 14

Viktor Bolmgren

Head of M&A

viktor@duragroup.se

+46 73 358 51 82