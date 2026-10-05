Mendus AB: Mendus announces appointment of Hans Preusting as Chief Operating Officer

Hans Preusting (PhD, MBA) will join the management team as COO on 5 October 2026 and, as a consequence, step down from the Mendus board, where he has been an independent member since May 2021.

This appointment strengthens the Company's operational, corporate development and pharma partnering capabilities as it advances late-stage product development activities.

Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies for myeloid blood cancers, today announced the appointment of Hans Preusting as Chief Operating Officer (COO) on 5 October 2026. As a consequence, Dr Preusting will step down from the Mendus board. His appointment will strengthen the operational, strategic and business development capabilities of the company.

"Hans' experience and commitment have been instrumental to Mendus development. He helped lay the foundation for our cell therapy and production process development capabilities", said Mendus CEO Erik Manting. "This is an ideal time for Hans to join the management team, given the company's expanding clinical pipeline in myeloid blood cancers and increasing focus on late-stage product development. With operations across Europe and Australia, Mendus has already become an international company, and we are gradually establishing a U.S. footprint. Hans brings the operational, strategic and business development expertise needed to support this next phase of growth, and I, together with the other members of the management team, look forward to working with him as COO."

Hans Preusting has decades of experience in the biochemical and biopharmaceutical industries. He has served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Officer at uniQure where he supported the first-ever approved gene therapy in the Western world, closed a number of key pharma alliances and was part of the team responsible for the U.S. Nasdaq IPO. Following his time at uniQure, he has been working as a consultant for a broad range of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. Prior to joining Mendus' board, he provided expert operational and regulatory advice to the company and helped establish a process development team for the manufacturing of vididencel. Dr Preusting holds a PhD in Biochemistry from the University of Groningen and an MBA from the Rotterdam School of Management.

"Having supported the company as a Board member, I am excited to take on an active leadership role at this pivotal stage. I believe in the transformative potential of vididencel as an immunotherapy for myeloid blood cancers and in the company's growth prospects, underpinned by an excellent team", commented Hans Preusting.

"Hans Preusting's appointment to the company's executive management team as COO will significantly strengthen Mendus' leadership. His extensive business and scientific experience, as well as his personal drive, will be highly valuable to the company. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Hans for his contributions over the past several years", commented Sven Andreasson, Chairman of the Mendus board.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com

About Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming immunotherapy for myeloid blood cancers. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST.

https://www.mendus.com/