Mendus AB: Mendus and NorthX Biologics expand collaboration to include production of memory NK cell therapies

Mendus and NorthX Biologics expand their collaboration to establish manufacturing of memory NK cells for therapeutic purposes, alongside the ongoing large-scale production of Mendus' lead product vididencel.

The project, selected through Vinnova's competitive Life Science Infrastructure program, has been awarded approximately SEK 1 million to support establishment of the manufacturing platform.

Mendus AB ("Mendus" publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming immunotherapies targeting myeloid blood cancers, today announced that it has been awarded a SEK 977,300 grant by Vinnova, Sweden's innovation agency, to establish production of memory NK cell-based therapies, together with its manufacturing partner NorthX Biologics.

The grant was awarded through Vinnova's competitive "Utilize Infrastructures for Innovation in Life Science" program following an evaluation by an independent panel of external experts. In its assessment, Vinnova highlighted the project's "high potential to strengthen national capacity within cell therapy and create strategically important infrastructure for future commercialization," and noted the feasibility of the project plan, the strength of the collaborations, and the expertise of the project team.

"We are pleased that Vinnova has recognized both the strategic importance and potential impact of this initiative," said Erik Manting, Chief Executive Officer of Mendus. "Establishing manufacturing of donor-derived memory NK cells may create future opportunities to address unmet needs in AML, particularly in the post-transplant setting where we have not positioned vididencel. We are excited to take our potential best-in-class NK cell program to the next phase of development."

In 2023, Mendus and NorthX Biologics established a large-scale manufacturing alliance for vididencel, Mendus' lead product for the treatment of myeloid blood cancers. Mendus and NorthX Biologics will now expand their collaboration to produce memory NK cells from healthy donor material, using Mendus' proprietary DCOne technology. Donor-derived memory NK cells are being explored for potential therapeutic application in AML patients following stem cell transplantation. While separate from the Company's lead program vididencel, the project further expands Mendus' immunotherapy approaches targeting AML.

About NK memory cells

Natural killer (NK) cells are immune cells that play an important role in identifying and eliminating cancer cells. A subgroup called memory, or adaptive NK cells have demonstrated enhanced and sustained anti-tumor activity and are being investigated as a potential cell therapy approach in hematological malignancies, including acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Their presence following allogeneic stem cell transplantation has been associated with reduced relapse, providing rationale to develop memory NK cell-based therapies as a post-transplant treatment to improve disease-free survival.

About NorthX Biologics

NorthX Biologics is a Swedish biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and industrial infrastructure provider specializing in advanced biologics and cell and gene therapies. In 2021, the company was designated by the Swedish government as a national competence center for advanced biologics and gene therapies.

About Vinnova

Vinnova is Sweden's innovation agency. Its mission is to strengthen Sweden's innovation capacity and contribute to sustainable growth by supporting collaboration between companies, academia, public organizations and other stakeholders. Vinnova invests approximately SEK 3.5 billion annually in research and innovation initiatives.

For more information, please contact:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com

About Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming immunotherapy for myeloid blood cancers. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST.

https://www.mendus.com/