NAXS AB: NAXS AB co-invests SEK 5 million in Osprey, a global powder metal platform acquired from Sandvik

NAXS has co-invested SEK 5,000,000 alongside Mimir in Osprey, a global powder metal platform acquired from Sandvik through a carve out. The acquisition establishes a standalone global platform in gas-atomised metal powders, one of the most critical and least substitutable input materials in next-generation manufacturing, with exposure to structurally growing end markets including defence, space, medical technology and energy.

Osprey is a world-leading specialist in gas-atomised metal powders for advanced manufacturing. With more than 50 years of experience in atomisation technology, the company offers the broadest product range on the market together with a technological position built over decades that is exceptionally difficult to replicate. Its materials sit at the heart of some of the world's most advanced manufacturing processes: additive manufacturing (metal 3D printing), metal injection moulding (MIM), hot isostatic pressing (HIP) and cold spray.

Mimir is a Stockholm-based carve-out growth investor, specializaing in acquiring divisions from large corporations, driving transformative growth through strategic investments. Mimir has previously raised two fund vehicles, where NAXS is an existing investor.

The investment is made through a special purpose vehicle ("SPV") that entails a profit sharing mechanism upon realization of any profit.

For further information, please refer to https://mimirinvest.com/news/mimir-to-acquire-osprey-from-sandvik-establishing-a-global-platform-in-advanced-metal-powders/.

Contact information :

Amaury de Poret, CEO

Telephone: +46 735111735

This press release and further information is available on the Company's website: www.naxs.se

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 6

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

E-mail: info@naxs.se

Established in 2007, NAXS is an investment company listed on Nasdaq Stockholm with a portfolio of Nordic private equity investments. The Company aims to maximize value from its existing portfolio while selectively deploying capital to enhance shareholder returns. More information is available on www.naxs.se