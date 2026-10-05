More than 100 potential investors have expressed interest in acquiring all or parts of Enerparc AG, one of Germany's largest independent solar power producers, following its insolvency filing in early September. According to information obtained by pv magazine, initial indicative bids have already been submitted. Investment bank Rothschild has been appointed to oversee the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) process, with a decision on which bidders will advance to the next stage expected from mid-October. Preliminary insolvency administrator Stefan Denkhaus told pv magazine that he was confident ...

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