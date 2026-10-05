Ruff Roofing Expands Texas Operations With Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor Status

Texas roofing company strengthens roof replacement services with Owens Corning systems, free inspections, extended warranty options, and recent industry recognition

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Ruff Roofing is expanding its operations across Texas as homeowners continue to look for reliable solutions for storm damage, aging roofs, and full roof replacement. The Texas roofing company provides residential and commercial roofing services, with a focus on professional inspections, Owens Corning roofing systems, manufacturer warranty options, and workmanship coverage.

The company has completed more than 2,500 roofs and currently serves approximately 1,100 ZIP codes across Texas. Its operations cover major Texas markets, including Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and San Antonio.

Expanding Roof Replacement Services Across Texas

For homeowners searching for roof replacement Texas services, the decision often starts with a basic question: does the roof need to be repaired, or is a complete replacement necessary?

Ruff Roofing 's process begins with an inspection before recommending the next step. Its roof replacement service can include removal of existing roofing materials, roof deck inspection, ventilation review, material guidance, installation, and cleanup. Most residential roof replacements can be completed in one to three days, depending on the size and complexity of the project and weather conditions.

The company also provides roof replacement Houston services as part of its wider Texas operation. Its residential roofing options include asphalt shingles, metal, tile, and flat roofing systems.

Asphalt shingle roof replacement remains an important part of the company's residential work. Ruff Roofing installs Owens Corning roofing systems and offers different shingle options based on the property's needs, appearance, and budget.

Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor

A central part of Ruff Roofing's expansion is its status as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor.

For homeowners researching an Owens Corning roofing contractor, the designation provides another factor to consider when comparing roofing providers. Ruff Roofing says its Platinum Preferred status gives qualifying replacement projects access to extended manufacturer warranty options, subject to the requirements of the selected roofing system.

The company recently added another distinction to that record. Ruff Roofing was recognized with the 2026 Owens Corning Top Performer Platinum Warranty Award, an award that recognizes Platinum Preferred Contractors for their commitment to serving customers through warranty sales. Ruff Roofing was among the contractors recognized in the category at Owens Corning's 2026 Platinum Conference .

For eligible replacement projects, homeowners may receive extended manufacturer warranty coverage of up to 50 years, along with a workmanship warranty from Ruff Roofing. The exact coverage depends on the roofing system, products selected and applicable warranty terms.

The recognition adds a specific development to Ruff Roofing's expansion story: the company's growth is taking place alongside continued participation in the Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor program and recognition for warranty-related performance.

Houston Recognition Adds Local Context

Ruff Roofing has also received local recognition, earning a Silver Award for second place in the Roofing Company category in Houston's annual awards program. The program's published 2025 winners list identifies Ruff Roofing as the Silver winner in that category.

The recognition provides local context for a company whose operations began in Houston and have since expanded across additional Texas markets. Rather than serving as the basis for a broad claim about the company, the award represents one specific piece of recognition within its Houston market.

Together with the Owens Corning award, the two recognitions give Ruff Roofing's expansion a measurable backdrop while keeping the focus on its roofing operations and customer services.

Free Roof Inspections and Storm Damage

A roof replacement is not always the first step. After severe weather, homeowners may notice missing shingles, leaks or other damage without knowing how serious the problem is.

Ruff Roofing offers a free roof inspection that can include photo documentation, drone technology and infrared scanning. The inspection process is intended to help identify storm damage, leaks, ventilation concerns and aging roofing systems before homeowners decide whether repair or replacement is appropriate.

The company also assists homeowners with insurance claims when damage results from covered events such as hail or wind. Its team documents damage and provides reports that can support the insurance process.

This makes roof insurance claim help another part of the company's service model. Homeowners looking for a same-day roof inspection after a storm may also be seeking a quick assessment, although actual inspection timing depends on scheduling and availability.

Building a Texas Roofing Business

Ruff Roofing 's expansion comes as Texas continues to create demand for roofing professionals who can handle storm damage, aging roofing systems, and replacement projects across multiple markets.

As the company grows, roofing jobs in Texas are also part of the broader business story. Expanding operations requires roofing crews, inspection teams, and support staff capable of handling projects across a larger geographic area.

Searches for the best roofing company in Texas or the fastest-growing roofing company in Texas reflect the way homeowners often compare roofing providers. In practice, factors such as contractor credentials, materials, warranty options, inspection procedures, and completed project experience can provide more useful points of comparison than broad promotional labels.

Ruff Roofing's current expansion can be measured through its reported 2,500-plus completed roofs, approximately 1,100 ZIP codes served, and its Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor status.

"We want homeowners to understand their options before making a major roofing decision," said a representative of Ruff Roofing. "Our goal is to make the process straightforward, from the initial inspection through installation and the final review."

Customer Reviews Reflect Homeowner Experience

Ruff Roofing has also built a strong base of homeowner feedback, with 500+ Google reviews. The reviews reflect customer experiences with roof inspections, replacements, communication and overall service.

About Ruff Roofing

Ruff Roofing is a Texas roofing company providing residential and commercial roof inspections, repairs and replacements. The company operates across major Texas markets and has completed more than 2,500 roofs. Ruff Roofing is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor and provides qualifying customers with access to extended manufacturer warranty options, along with workmanship warranty coverage.

Media Contact:

Ruff Roofing

Contact Person: Alaa Ababneh

Email: contact@ruff-roofing.com

Website: https://ruff-roofing.com/

Address: 11767 Katy Fwy #600, Houston, TX 77079

Phone: (346) 339-3405

SOURCE: Ruff Roofing

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ruff-roofing-expands-texas-operations-with-owens-corning-platinu-1232654