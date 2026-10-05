DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 50.8226 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 26363573 CODE: CLMT ISIN: IE000O5FBXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT LEI Code: 213800M4IYZ2VNKP8986 Sequence No.: 445373 EQS News ID: 2409998 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)