DJ Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc (RIOL) Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Oct-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Brazil UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 27.3782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15068950 CODE: RIOL ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIOL LEI Code: 5493006JPV7IX4R1BQ73 Sequence No.: 445429 EQS News ID: 2410110 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)