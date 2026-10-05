Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health's disease risk detection becomes part of health checks for the unemployed in the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia in Finland

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | October 05, 2026 at 10:10:00 EEST

Siun sote, the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia, Finland, is taking Nightingale Health's (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF) blood-based disease risk detection into use as a routine part of health checks for the unemployed. The pilot starts at the beginning of October 2026. In the pilot, the client gives a blood sample before appointment, and a healthcare professional goes through the client's disease risks with them at the appointment. The aim is to develop a cost-effective and impactful preventive healthcare operating model that helps direct healthcare resources to people whose disease risk is high, and in this way strengthens preventive healthcare in the county.

In collaboration with the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia, Nightingale Health's blood test has been integrated into the county's healthcare system. In the first phase, a client coming to a health check for the unemployed is directed to ISLAB for blood sampling. Nightingale Health analyses the client's blood sample and delivers a report that estimates the risk of developing five common chronic diseases: heart attack, ischemic stroke, type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and fatty liver disease. This disease risk estimate is delivered both to the client and to the professional carrying out the health check, and the results are reviewed with the client at the appointment. Through the disease risk report, the client gets an overall picture of their risks in an understandable and motivating form, together with guidance and advice suited to their situation.

Based on the results, clients found to be at high risk are offered risk-based care pathways in line with the county's existing care practices. Where needed, clients are directed to the digital care pathways in use in the county: digital diabetes coaching, intended for people with type 2 diabetes and people at the prediabetes stage, and the digital heart health pathway. Clients at elevated risk are later directed to a follow-up blood sample, which shows how their risks have changed.

The health check for unemployed is a statutory service of the wellbeing services counties, free of charge for the clients and based on the Finnish Health Care Act. It is intended for people who are not covered by occupational or student healthcare. The health check assesses and promotes the client's health and wellbeing and supports their work ability and functional capacity. In Finland, Nightingale Health's disease risk detection is already in nationwide use in occupational healthcare, and over 250,000 people have received their results. In North Karelia, disease risk detection now becomes available as part of public healthcare for the unemployed, who are outside occupational healthcare.

The Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia is the first wellbeing services county in Finland to introduce blood-based disease risk detection as a routine part of a statutory health check. The operating model was prepared in close cooperation between the health check service for the unemployed and the health and social services centre, and the nursing staff played a significant role in the preparation. The pilot generates data on morbidity, changes in risks and the effectiveness of the measures taken, which supports evidence-based decision-making.

"We want to detect the risks of lifestyle diseases earlier than today and give our clients information about their own health in an understandable and motivating form. Our nursing staff has been closely involved in preparing the operating model, which was built in close cooperation between the health check service for the unemployed and the health and social services centre. The data from the pilot will help us direct resources to where they bring the most benefit," says Susanna Wilén, Director of Health Services at the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia.

"Preventing diseases adds healthy years and reduces the burden and costs of healthcare, but this requires that disease risks are detected in time, also in people who are not covered by occupational healthcare. In North Karelia, risks are detected from a blood test already before the appointment, and support is directed to those whose risk is high. The follow-up sample shows how the risks change, so the effect of prevention can also be measured," says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health.

"Siun sote has built the operating model together with its nursing staff as part of an existing statutory service. This is a practical way to bring prevention into public healthcare, and I believe the model will also interest other wellbeing services counties," Teemu Suna continues.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is approved for healthcare use in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom, Japan, and Singapore. Risk detection requires only a blood sample and the person's age and sex, so the test can be done as part of standard blood sampling and repeated in the same way.

About the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia

Siun sote, the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia, is responsible for public social and healthcare services, rescue services and environmental health services for around 162,000 residents of North Karelia. The county operates in the municipalities of Joensuu, Kitee, Lieksa, Nurmes, Outokumpu, Kontiolahti, Ilomantsi, Juuka, Liperi, Polvijärvi, Rääkkylä, Tohmajärvi and Heinävesi. Its purpose is to support, secure and produce wellbeing so that North Karelia is a good place to live. Read more: www.siunsote.fi

Siun sote enquiries: Director of Health Services at the Wellbeing Services County of North Karelia, Susanna Wilén, +358 13 330 4042, susanna.wilen@siunsote.fi

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Chronic diseases cause around 75% of deaths globally and place a growing burden on healthcare systems. The way to address this is preventive healthcare, but until recently the tools to detect disease risks at population scale have not existed. Nightingale Health has built them. The Nightingale Health Check is a blood-based risk detection test that identifies risks for multiple chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, kidney disease, and fatty liver disease, from a single blood sample. It is designed to be applied population-wide, so healthcare systems can identify the people who would benefit most from preventive action before disease develops.

Nightingale Health's technology is validated in over 1,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is used in many of the world's leading health studies, including the UK Biobank. In Finland, the Nightingale Health Check is in nationwide healthcare use, and over 250,000 people have already received their results. Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, and has customers in more than 34 countries across healthcare and medical research. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

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