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WKN: A14QWU | ISIN: FI4000123195 | Ticker-Symbol: AKA
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 09:33
14,920 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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ENENTO GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
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ENENTO GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
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14,82014,84011:22
14,82014,84011:10
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.10.2026 09:15 Uhr
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Enento Group Oyj: Enento strengthens technology leadership and announces changes to the Executive Management Team

Enento Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | October 05, 2026 at 10:15:00 EEST

As part of Enento Group's investment in technology, particularly artificial intelligence, Enento is strengthening the technology expertise of its Executive Management Team and establishing a new Chief Technology Officer role. The recruitment process for the role has been initiated. In this context, the current Chief Information Officer, Annika Rådeström, has decided to leave the company on 31 December 2026. Rådeström will serve as an adviser to the management until her departure, and Joel Askelöf has been appointed interim Chief Information Officer.

"On behalf of the entire company, I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Annika for her contribution in the company's IT development, and we wish her every success in the future," says Teppo Paavola, CEO of Enento Group.

For further information
Teppo Paavola
CEO
Tel. + 358 10?270 6001

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group Plc
Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses, and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Around 340 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2025 were 152,7 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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