Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defense technology solutions, today announced it has been awarded a contract by Axiom Space, a leader in next-generation space infrastructure, to develop and deliver two Roll-Out Solar Array (ROSA) wings for Axiom Station's secondspace station module.

As previously announced, Redwire is also building the ROSA wings for Axiom Space's first space station module.

"We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to provide Axiom Space with additional ROSAs," said Mike Gold, President of Redwire Space. "The unparalleled track record of ROSA supporting the International Space Station (ISS) in low-Earth orbit (LEO) makes it the ideal system to provide the robust power needed to support Axiom Space's global customers and pioneering commercial space station, Axiom Station. At Redwire, we're committed to leveraging our proven, heritage systems such as ROSA with its 100-percent success rate in a wide variety of space environments from LEO, to GEO, and beyond to be a part of Axiom Space's mission to revolutionize both space and life on Earth via microgravity research, development, and manufacturing."

Axiom Station will provide a permanent commercial platform in LEO where nations around the world can conduct microgravity research, develop and eventually manufacture commercial products to return to Earth, and access space uninterrupted, through human spaceflight missions.

"Redwire's Roll-Out Solar Array hardware is a crucial component necessary for Axiom Space to build a sustainable commercial presence in LEO," said Dr. Jonathan Cirtain, CEO and President of Axiom Space. "The company's innovative technology will power our space station and its systems, maintaining and expanding access to LEO for more nations and extending the breakthroughs in science and technology-driven solutions that microgravity provides to benefit everyone, everywhere on Earth."

Axiom Station's first module is currently undergoing final assembly at Thales Alenia Space, in Turin, Italy, after which the module will be transferred to Houston for integration and testing and ultimately transferred to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for launch. Axiom Space is planning to launch the first module in 2028. The second module is preparing to undergo final assembly at Thales Alenia Space and is planned to launch less than a year after the first, where it can loiter on orbit until ready to dock with the first module. Together, these two modules will form a four crew-capable, operational free-flying space station.

Redwire's power systems have supported some of the world's most high-impact space missions, from sustaining astronauts aboard the ISS to demonstrating planetary defense with NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test. Building on this proven track record of success, the company's ROSA and ELSA products are powering a new generation of commercial and national security missions, supporting plans for exploration of the Moon and Mars and paving the way for orbital data centers. With more than 65 solar array wings delivered or in development, Redwire is building the power behind humanity's ambitions in space.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is an integrated space and defense tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire's approximately 1,400 employees located throughout North America and Europe are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About Axiom Space

Axiom Space is a human space exploration company, building era-defining space infrastructure and delivering technology-driven solutions that will empower civilization to transcend Earth. Beginning with Axiom Station, successor to the International Space Station, the company is pioneering a next-generation orbital settlement that will foster groundbreaking innovation and research in microgravity and drive the global space economy of tomorrow. Today, guided by the vision of leading humanity's expansion off planet, Axiom Space is the principal provider of commercial human spaceflight services and developer of advanced spacesuits for the Moon and beyond. For more information about Axiom Space, visit www.axiomspace.com.

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