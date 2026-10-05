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WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 12:03
0,033 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 10:57 Uhr
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Coinsilium Group Limited: Director and Team Options Grant and Team Option Pool / PDMR Disclosure

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Director and Team Options Grant and Team Option Pool / PDMR Disclosure 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Director and Team Options Grant and Team Option Pool / PDMR Disclosure 
05-Oct-2026 / 09:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Director and Team Options Grant and Team Option Pool / PDMR Disclosure 
 
Gibraltar, 5 October 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset 
venture builder, is pleased to announce the grant of new share options over ordinary shares of nil par value with 
exercise prices at significant premiums to the current market mid-market share price.  This includes 29,500,000 new 
share options to the Directors ("Director Options"). 
 
In addition, the Company has also granted 8,400,000 options to non-board key personnel and consultants ("Team 
Options"). 
 
Finally, the Company has established an additional pool of 4,100,000 options for future awards and to be allocated by 
the Board in due course to non-board key personnel and consultants ("Pool Options"). 
 
In total, 42,000,000 new Director, Team and Pool Options (together the "Options") are to be issued (see further details 
outlined below). 
 
The Options are split into four equal tranches at exercise prices of 5p, 10p, 15p and 20p, representing premiums of 
61%, 223%, 383% and 545% to the closing mid-market share price of the Company of 3.1p on 2 October 2026. 
 
Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: 
 
"Coinsilium is at an important stage in its development, with ventures we support progressing towards commercial 
growth, our strategic advisory activities expanding and opportunities to back new opportunities broadening the 
Company's exposure across the digital asset and frontier technology sectors. 
 
Delivering on this potential requires sustained effort and specialist expertise, making our ability to attract, retain 
and motivate the right people essential as we grow the team and the business. 
 
This share option programme provides a meaningful long-term incentive, aligning the interests of our directors and team 
with those of shareholders and rewarding their contribution to the Company's growth and the creation of shareholder 
value." 
 
Option Exercise Terms 
Each recipient's award is divided into four equal tranches, with the following exercise prices and expiry dates: 
 
Tranche    Exercise price per share     Exercise Period 
 
1       5p                2 years 
 
2       10p               3 years 
 
3       15p               4 years 
 
4       20p               5 years

Each Option confers the right to subscribe for one ordinary share in the Company. The Options were approved by the Board on 5 October 2026.

Directors' Options

The 29,500,000 Director Options awarded to Directors are allocated as follows: 

Tranche 1      Tranche 2      Tranche 3      Tranche 4      Total 
  
        5p          10p         15p         20p         New 
Director 
        Exercise Price    Exercise Price    Exercise Price    Exercise Price    Options 
 
Eddy Travia     2,625,000      2,625,000      2,625,000      2,625,000      10,500,000 
 
Ben Proffitt    2,125,000      2,125,000      2,125,000      2,125,000      8,500,000 
 
Malcolm Palle    1,625,000      1,625,000      1,625,000      1,625,000      6,500,000 
 
Wayne Almedia    1,000,000      1,000,000      1,000,000      1,000,000      4,000,000 
 
Total                                                      
 
New Options     7,375,000      7,375,000      7,375,000      7,375,000      29,500,000

On 10 November 2023, the Company announced the grant of 8,250,000 options to Directors at an exercise price of 4.25p and with an expiry date of 7 November 2026 ("2023 Options").

Following the grant of the Director Options, the current Directors' shareholdings and option interests are as follows: 

2023 Director Options 
Director     Ordinary shares  % issued capital            New Director Options  Total Options 
                      (expiring 7.11.2026) 
 
Malcolm Pallé  16,859,234     3.43%        3,000,000        6,500,000       9,500,000 
 
Eddy Travia   18,906,702     3.85%        3,000,000        10,500,000       13,500,000 
 
Ben Proffitt   1,000,000     0.20%        0            8,500,000       8,500,000 
 
Wayne Almeida  0         0          750,000         4,000,000       4,750,000

Team Options

An aggregate of 8,400,000 Team Options has been awarded to the Company's non-board key personnel and consultants. The 8,400,000 Team Options awarded comprise 2,100,000 options at each exercise price.

The Team Options are intended to align the interests of non-board contributors with those of shareholders, to support team retention and to reward team members' contribution to the Company's development. Directors are excluded from the Team Option Pool.

Following the grant of the Team Options, the total number of options held by non-board key personnel and consultants is 10,150,000, including the outstanding options announced on 10 November 2023 due to expire on 7 November 2026. 

2023 Team Options                  Pool Options 
Team Options                New Team Options            Total Team Options 
        (expiring 7.11.2026)                
 
Team members    1,750,000          8,400,000        4,100,000      14,250,000

Pool Options

A further 4,100,000 Pool Options are reserved to be granted in due course at the volition of the Board to key personnel and consultants. Directors are excluded from the Pool Options.

Additional Information

The 29,500,000 Director Options awarded represent 6.00% of the Company's current securities in issue. Including the 2023 options the Directors of the Company hold 36,250,000 options representing 7.37% of current securities in issue.

The 8,400,000 Team Options awarded represent 1.71% of the Company's current securities in issue. Including the 2023 options, the non-board key personnel and consultants hold 10,150,000 options representing 2.06% of current securities in issue.

Including the 4,100,000 Pool Options the non-board key personnel and consultants will hold 14,250,000 options representing 2.90% of current securities in issue.

In total, following the award of Director, Team and Pool Options, and allowing for the 8,500,000 2023 Options expiring on 7 November 2026, the Directors and non-board key personnel and consultants hold 50,500,000 options representing 10.27% of current securities in issue.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

+350 2000 8223 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited                      +44 (0) 7881 306 903 
 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive                    www.coinsilium.com 
 
                                  investors@coinsilium.com 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 
 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)    +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)                  +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
 
Nick Emerson                              
 
OAK Securities (Joint Broker)                    Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 
 
Damion Carruel

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 04:24 ET (08:24 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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