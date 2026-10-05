DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Director and Team Options Grant and Team Option Pool / PDMR Disclosure

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Director and Team Options Grant and Team Option Pool / PDMR Disclosure 05-Oct-2026 / 09:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Director and Team Options Grant and Team Option Pool / PDMR Disclosure Gibraltar, 5 October 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset venture builder, is pleased to announce the grant of new share options over ordinary shares of nil par value with exercise prices at significant premiums to the current market mid-market share price. This includes 29,500,000 new share options to the Directors ("Director Options"). In addition, the Company has also granted 8,400,000 options to non-board key personnel and consultants ("Team Options"). Finally, the Company has established an additional pool of 4,100,000 options for future awards and to be allocated by the Board in due course to non-board key personnel and consultants ("Pool Options"). In total, 42,000,000 new Director, Team and Pool Options (together the "Options") are to be issued (see further details outlined below). The Options are split into four equal tranches at exercise prices of 5p, 10p, 15p and 20p, representing premiums of 61%, 223%, 383% and 545% to the closing mid-market share price of the Company of 3.1p on 2 October 2026. Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia commented: "Coinsilium is at an important stage in its development, with ventures we support progressing towards commercial growth, our strategic advisory activities expanding and opportunities to back new opportunities broadening the Company's exposure across the digital asset and frontier technology sectors. Delivering on this potential requires sustained effort and specialist expertise, making our ability to attract, retain and motivate the right people essential as we grow the team and the business. This share option programme provides a meaningful long-term incentive, aligning the interests of our directors and team with those of shareholders and rewarding their contribution to the Company's growth and the creation of shareholder value." Option Exercise Terms Each recipient's award is divided into four equal tranches, with the following exercise prices and expiry dates: Tranche Exercise price per share Exercise Period 1 5p 2 years 2 10p 3 years 3 15p 4 years 4 20p 5 years

Each Option confers the right to subscribe for one ordinary share in the Company. The Options were approved by the Board on 5 October 2026.

Directors' Options

The 29,500,000 Director Options awarded to Directors are allocated as follows:

Tranche 1 Tranche 2 Tranche 3 Tranche 4 Total 5p 10p 15p 20p New Director Exercise Price Exercise Price Exercise Price Exercise Price Options Eddy Travia 2,625,000 2,625,000 2,625,000 2,625,000 10,500,000 Ben Proffitt 2,125,000 2,125,000 2,125,000 2,125,000 8,500,000 Malcolm Palle 1,625,000 1,625,000 1,625,000 1,625,000 6,500,000 Wayne Almedia 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 4,000,000 Total New Options 7,375,000 7,375,000 7,375,000 7,375,000 29,500,000

On 10 November 2023, the Company announced the grant of 8,250,000 options to Directors at an exercise price of 4.25p and with an expiry date of 7 November 2026 ("2023 Options").

Following the grant of the Director Options, the current Directors' shareholdings and option interests are as follows:

2023 Director Options Director Ordinary shares % issued capital New Director Options Total Options (expiring 7.11.2026) Malcolm Pallé 16,859,234 3.43% 3,000,000 6,500,000 9,500,000 Eddy Travia 18,906,702 3.85% 3,000,000 10,500,000 13,500,000 Ben Proffitt 1,000,000 0.20% 0 8,500,000 8,500,000 Wayne Almeida 0 0 750,000 4,000,000 4,750,000

Team Options

An aggregate of 8,400,000 Team Options has been awarded to the Company's non-board key personnel and consultants. The 8,400,000 Team Options awarded comprise 2,100,000 options at each exercise price.

The Team Options are intended to align the interests of non-board contributors with those of shareholders, to support team retention and to reward team members' contribution to the Company's development. Directors are excluded from the Team Option Pool.

Following the grant of the Team Options, the total number of options held by non-board key personnel and consultants is 10,150,000, including the outstanding options announced on 10 November 2023 due to expire on 7 November 2026.

2023 Team Options Pool Options Team Options New Team Options Total Team Options (expiring 7.11.2026) Team members 1,750,000 8,400,000 4,100,000 14,250,000

Pool Options

A further 4,100,000 Pool Options are reserved to be granted in due course at the volition of the Board to key personnel and consultants. Directors are excluded from the Pool Options.

Additional Information

The 29,500,000 Director Options awarded represent 6.00% of the Company's current securities in issue. Including the 2023 options the Directors of the Company hold 36,250,000 options representing 7.37% of current securities in issue.

The 8,400,000 Team Options awarded represent 1.71% of the Company's current securities in issue. Including the 2023 options, the non-board key personnel and consultants hold 10,150,000 options representing 2.06% of current securities in issue.

Including the 4,100,000 Pool Options the non-board key personnel and consultants will hold 14,250,000 options representing 2.90% of current securities in issue.

In total, following the award of Director, Team and Pool Options, and allowing for the 8,500,000 2023 Options expiring on 7 November 2026, the Directors and non-board key personnel and consultants hold 50,500,000 options representing 10.27% of current securities in issue.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information for the purposes of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, which forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

+350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0) 7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com investors@coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0930 SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Nick Emerson OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company whose shares are traded on the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium works with founders and emerging technology companies as a venture builder and strategic partner operating at the intersection of blockchain, digital assets, decentralised finance and emerging areas such as prediction markets, AI-driven networks and related digital infrastructure technologies.

The Company's model integrates venture building, strategic participation and operational delivery. Alongside selectively deploying capital, Coinsilium takes an active role in supporting and scaling ventures through strategic guidance, ecosystem positioning, partnerships and broader operational support across the digital asset sector. A full overview can be found in the Venture Building section of the Company's website.

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October 05, 2026 04:24 ET (08:24 GMT)