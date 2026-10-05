London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Digital Science has appointed Charlesworth as its strategic sales partner of Altmetric and Dimensions in China's scholarly publishing sector. This collaboration aims to support the growing demand for research data and information across this rapidly developing market.

China's local publishing industry has grown significantly in scale and maturity, with journal publishers actively strengthening their international position, investing in publishing capability and seeking greater insight into the reach and impact of research.

The partnership brings together Digital Science's research technology and data solutions with Charlesworth's extensive knowledge of the Chinese publishing market and established relationships across publishing clusters, publishers and journals.

Dimensions is one of the world's largest connected research databases, with 430M+ interconnected records - including publications, conference abstracts, grants, patents, clinical trials and more - enabling users to discover and analyze the global research landscape.

Altmetric tracks and analyzes engagement with research as it is shared, mentioned, reviewed and read online, providing insight into the attention surrounding research beyond traditional citations.

Together, the products can support the continued development of Chinese publishers by providing greater access to research information and a broader understanding of the reach and attention generated by published research.

Michael Evans, CEO of Charlesworth, said:

"Chinese scholarly publishing has developed significantly over recent years. We are seeing increasingly ambitious publishers, publishing clusters and journals looking to build their capabilities, strengthen their international presence and better understand their position within the global research landscape.

"Charlesworth has worked with Chinese publishers for many years, giving us a strong understanding of both the market and its changing needs. Altmetric and Dimensions are highly relevant to this next stage of growth, and we are delighted to be working with Digital Science to make these products more accessible to publishers across China."

Stephen Leicht, CEO of Digital Science said:

"China is an important and rapidly developing part of the global research ecosystem. As its publishing sector continues to grow and mature, access to high-quality research data and insights can play an important role in supporting that development. Charlesworth's knowledge of the local market and relationships across the publishing community make them an excellent partner for Digital Science in China."

The agreement builds on Charlesworth's long-standing work with the Chinese scholarly publishing community and its role in connecting publishing clusters, publishers and journals with international publishing expertise, technology and services.

About Charlesworth

Charlesworth, part of Enago, works with publishers and the wider research community in China and internationally, providing sales, marketing, technology and author services to support the development and internationalisation of scholarly publishing.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, governments, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky, on X or on LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317381