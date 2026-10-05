Prussian Blue (PB) is an iron-based compound known for its strong visible-light absorption and electrochemical properties, which have attracted interest in photovoltaic research. Researchers have previously investigated its use as a photosensitizer in dye-sensitized solar cells, demonstrating its ability to absorb sunlight and generate photocurrent, albeit with limited photovoltaic performance. Now, a group of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) has investigated whether PB could also be used in perovskite solar cells to improve device performance and stability. The scientists ...

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