Biedermann Motech, the prominent innovator in next generation spinal and extremity implant systems and procedural solutions, today announced the selective market introduction of the MOSS EOS System for the treatment of children with severe early onset scoliosis.1

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Early Onset Scoliosis is a rare pediatric disease where in certain cases surgical intervention can be indicated.2 Breaking new ground, Biedermann Motech will now introduce the world's first MOSS EOS System featuring MOSS!MODULARITY to selective markets outside the U.S. The MOSS EOS System encompasses a modular platform of products and technologies for growth friendly pediatric spinal deformity surgery.

Prof. Dr. Heiko Koller from Germany, one of the innovators behind the MOSS EOS System, carried out the first surgeries. His feedback was that the versatility of the system offers surgeons a broad range of surgical options for the treatment of children with severe early onset scoliosis, and that the initial clinical outcomes were promising.

The MOSS!MODULARITY philosophy, an integral technology featured in all modern Biedermann thoracolumbar pedicle screw-based implant systems3, is based around the concept of providing an advanced modular workflow for posterior stabilisation and deformity correction. The modular workflow allows surgeons to place the headless bone screw shafts as a first step, without the tulip heads attached, and can offer several advantages over working with traditional pre-assembled pedicle screws, e.g.:

Improved visualisation and access to the surgical working space;

Precise decompression, decortication and osteotomies without any interference with polyaxial tulip heads;

Increased surgical versatility, as surgeons can choose between different types of modular screw shafts and various tulip heads to be added to the screw shafts in-situ or on the back-table as and when required;

In the context of treating patients with challenging deformities like early onset scoliosis, stiff adolescent scoliosis or adult deformity, staged surgery with modular screw shafts implanted at the first surgical stage can allow surgeons to further individualise surgical treatment.4

The MOSS EOS System featuring MOSS!MODULARITY incorporates proprietary technology licensed from intellectual property powerhouse and recognized innovation leader Biedermann Technologies GmbH Co. KG and will be the first of its kind worldwide.

Biedermann Motech will showcase the MOSS EOS System featuring MOSS!MODULARITY at the upcoming Eurospine Meeting in Gothenburg, Sweden and will also arrange individual surgeon-to-surgeon meetings around the Annual Meeting of Scoliosis Research Society (SRS) in Sydney, Australia this week.

ABOUT BIEDERMANN MOTECH BIEDERMANN TECHNOLOGIES:

CHALLENGING THE STATUS QUO. SINCE 1916. Biedermann is a mid-sized, family-owned group of companies, whose roots go back to 1916 and is proudly celebrating its 110 year anniversary in 2026. Biedermann researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes high-end implant systems in collaboration with healthcare professionals, technology partners, scientific institutions, and specialized companies with the goal of achieving improved clinical outcomes. It is also owner and guardian of a substantial patent and technology portfolio for specialized orthopedic markets. For the last 34 years, Biedermann has successfully licensed numerous patents and related technologies to several key players in the orthopedic and neurosurgical field and established multiple new golden standards for spinal technologies.

For more information, please visit:

www.biedermann.com and www.biedermann-technologies.com

1 For details, please refer to the instruction for use

2 Orthopaedics and Trauma, Volume 35, Issue 6, 2021, Pages 336-346

3 MOSS 100, MOSS VRS, MOSS VRS MIS, MOSS EOS. For details please refer to the instructions for use

4 The Spine Journal, Volume 24, Issue 9, Supplement, 2024, Page S29. Additional data on file at Biedermann Motech.

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Contacts:

transformation@biedermann.com