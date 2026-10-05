Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines, on location at the Vancouver Mining Event, for an interview with David Patterson, Executive Chairman and Director of Aurbis Resources Corp. (CSE: AURR | OTCQB: QNICF | FSE: 7IB), a mining and capital markets veteran with more than 30 years of experience. Formerly Québec Nickel Corp., Aurbis has repositioned the entire company around the Ecru Gold Project in Nevada's Cortez gold camp, about 2 km from the Robertson deposit. Patterson explains why he moved from nickel to gold and why he calls Ecru a unicorn: for 31 years the property has sat next to Robertson without serious exploration. He walks through his step-by-step case, from geography and geology to geophysics and geochemistry, which supports 10 drill targets. Permitting for 10 drill holes of roughly 200 to 400 meters each is underway. Patterson is open about the risks: the event that brought gold to the surface at Robertson may not have done so at Ecru, and only drilling will show. He also explains why Nevada's Bureau of Land Management rules and reclamation bonds matter, and shares the key lesson from three decades in mining capital markets: assess the risk and deal with government, environmental, social and Indigenous issues from the start. Essential viewing for investors interested in gold exploration in Nevada and the Cortez gold camp.