Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines, on location in Vancouver, for a conversation with Talia Beckett, Vice President of Communications and Sustainability at RE Royalties (TSXV: RE | OTCQB: RROYF | FSE: Y2V). RE Royalties takes a model investors know well from the mining sector, royalty financing, and applies it to renewable energy. Talia explains how the company gives developers a short-term loan in exchange for a long-term royalty, and why faster repayment lets RE Royalties recycle its capital into the next project. She discusses why energy security is driving demand for renewables, how financed hard assets such as a hospital in the Maldives and solar installations at resorts in Mexico make the impact visible, and why repeat customers are the company's biggest opportunity. A prime example is Solaris Energy: after investing US$4.8 million across Solaris' 16-project solar portfolio, RE Royalties has signed a non-binding letter of intent for a partnership of up to US$67.5 million. Talia also shares a new milestone of approximately US$100 million in projects financed, explains why private capital is needed to close the funding gap in the energy transition and how the company's own green bond offerings fuel its growth, and reveals what investors still misunderstand about a business model that has been around for a decade. Essential viewing for investors interested in renewable energy, royalty models and the business behind the energy transition.