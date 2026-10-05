South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.: SOUTH STREET SECURITIES HOLDINGS EXPANDS INTO UK WITH FCA-AUTHORISED SUBSIDIARY, SOUTH STREET GLOBAL LTD

London, United Kingdom, Oct. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Street Securities Holdings Inc. (SSSHI) today announced the expansion of its UK and wider EMEA capabilities through South Street Global Ltd (SSG), a new wholly owned subsidiary. SSG has received authorisation from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a MiFID investment firm to conduct a range of regulated activities. Habiba Greenland has been appointed CEO of South Street Global Ltd.

South Street Securities LLC (SSS) is a specialist in capital markets and a FINRA-regulated US broker-dealer. It is a Tier 1 member of the Fixed Income Clearing Corporation (FICC). SSS, amongst other services, provides principal US Treasury and mortgage repo (repurchase agreements) financing through its TradeBlazer technology platform. It also offers algorithmic execution through GX2 Systems.

James Tabacchi, President and CEO of SSSHI, said, "After a decade of successfully growing our institutional client business in the UK, it is the right time to use that solid base and expand our capabilities. The UK is a mature and well-regarded financial services hub that acts as a natural link to wider geographical regions. The UK's regulatory pedigree ensures that we can confidently build our regional presence in a robust and compliant manner."

SSG's CEO Habiba Greenland commented, "We are proud to have developed a sustainable business model in the UK that provides valuable technology-driven services to our clients. We look forward to building on this."

About South Street Securities Holdings Inc.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc. operates through its subsidiaries. Affiliates include South Street Securities LLC, a broker-dealer focused on repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging and Algorithmic Trade Execution, Matrix Applications LLC, a technology and back-office services company and GX2 Systems LLC, a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets.

About South Street Securities LLC

South Street Securities LLC is a leading independent provider of specialised financing, servicing capital markets institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri-party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities is a FICC Tier 1 member and a member of several major regulatory agencies, including FINRA, SIPC and NFA. The company operates from its New York headquarters and specializes in the following services: Repo dealer financing US Treasuries, Agency MBS, TBA Mortgage Origination Hedging and Algorithmic Trade Execution.

About Matrix Applications LLC

Matrix Applications LLC is a New York-based fintech service bureau that offers a suite of collateral management, margining, clearing and operations solutions for institutional fixed income trading. Comprised of a team of capital markets and systems professionals, Matrix Applications delivers financial technology solutions to institutional firms of all sizes. Since 2000, the company has worked hands-on with clients to identify an optimal mix of services to best fit their needs, from systems to back-office operations assistance. With in-house and offshore developers, Matrix Applications provides clients with the right technology at the right price while leveraging extensive technical experience and a deep network to deliver bespoke managed services.

About GX2 Systems LLC

GX2 Systems LLC is a fintech software development company that engineers electronic trading solutions for the fixed income and futures markets. GX2 builds the proprietary technology that powers algorithmic trade execution, combining deep capital markets expertise with software engineering to deliver high-performance, automated trading tools designed for the demands of institutional participants. The firm continues to develop and refine its execution technology to help clients trade efficiently across fixed income and futures markets.

Colleen Judge South Street Securities Holdings Inc. colleen.judge@sssnyc.com