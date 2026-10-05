Trustpair will continue to operate independently, while the combination brings invoice and payment assurance into one lifecycle

Basware, the global leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management (ILM), today announced the completion of its acquisition of Trustpair, a leading payment fraud prevention platform, following the agreement announced in August.

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The acquisition extends Basware's invoice lifecycle management capabilities all the way to the payment itself: an invoice can be authentic, accurate and properly approved, but the supplier bank account associated with it may be fraudulent.

Trustpair will continue to operate independently, maintaining its existing platform, specialist focus, customer relationships, contracts, and support. The company will continue to support and expand integrations across ERP, treasury, procure-to-pay and payment platforms. Customers will continue to be able to deploy Trustpair across their existing finance environments, whether or not they use Basware. This open ecosystem strategy remains unchanged and central to Trustpair's approach.

The First End-to-End Lifecycle Assurance from Invoice to Payment

The acquisition brings together complementary capabilities that connect invoice and payment assurance. Basware establishes the validity of the invoice by helping finance teams determine whether an obligation is authentic, accurate, compliant, and approved. Trustpair extends that to payment assurance by validating whether the supplier is genuine, the bank account belongs to that supplier, and the payment is going to the intended destination.

Together, these capabilities deliver financial integrity: a connected view of the financial decision behind every payment, linking the invoice and payment in one governed lifecycle.

As payment fraud increasingly targets supplier identities and bank details rather than the invoice itself, finance teams must establish trust when supplier data first enters the business, maintain it as information changes, and validate it again before funds are released. The combination of Trustpair and Basware makes this possible.

Jason Kurtz, CEO at Basware, commented on the completed acquisition:

"Trustpair has built a distinct capability around one of the most important control challenges facing finance teams today. An invoice can be authentic and accurate, but the financial outcome is still wrong if the payment goes to the wrong account. By bringing Basware's invoice lifecycle management capabilities together with Trustpair's payment assurance, we can help customers make that complete financial decision with greater confidence. Since we announced the agreement, customers have told us this is the missing piece they have been waiting for, and that excitement has only grown as we get closer to bringing our capabilities together."

Baptiste Collot, Co-founder and CEO at Trustpair, added on the acquisition:

"Since announcing our intent to join forces, the market signal has been overwhelmingly clear: finance leaders recognize you can no longer dissociate the invoice from payment assurance without exposing your business to severe fraud. As payment threats become more sophisticated with AI, fraud prevention must be an active, connected layer across the entire invoice and payment lifecycle. While maintaining our independent, system-agnostic approach, we will tap into Basware's scale, resources, and deep data foundation to innovate faster and continue building on our nine-year legacy of specialist payment assurance."

For Basware's 6,500+ customers, the acquisition provides broader assurance across the invoice-to-payment lifecycle. Longer term, the companies see an opportunity to combine Basware's invoice and supplier context, spanning 2.5 billion invoices and 20 million suppliers, with Trustpair's fraud-specific intelligence to identify risk earlier, automate validation and give finance teams a more complete view of what a company owes, why it owes it, who should receive the payment, and where the money should go.

Learn More

For more information, a webinar recording on the Basware and Trustpair acquisition is available here: https://www.basware.com/en/resources/from-trusted-suppliers-to-trusted-payments

About Basware

Basware is the market leader in Invoice Lifecycle Management. One platform, four outcomes CFOs can rely on: Governed Autonomy, Continuous Compliance, Financial Integrity, Enterprise Control. Our platform governs your entire AP process end-to-end, across every country, every ERP, every supplier. Built on 40+ years of industry firsts and trusted by 6,500+ customers worldwide, including DHL, Heineken, and NBC Universal Media. With Basware, Now it all just happens.

About Trustpair

Trustpair is the global standard for enterprise payment fraud prevention, securing payments for over 600 world-leading organizations, including leading Fortune 500 companies. By embedding AI-driven risk intelligence directly into existing finance ecosystems, Trustpair automates manual account validation to become a centralized, strategic layer of payment security. With a global presence in New York City, Paris, and London, Trustpair empowers finance teams to outsmart sophisticated fraudsters at scale. The platform is SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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Contacts:

Media

Abs Hassanali

Global Head of PR Communications

abs.hassanali@basware.com